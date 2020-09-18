3D Printing Healthcare Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2020 Top Key Venders Like 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG

3D printing technology is a rapid emerging technology, which empowers manufacturers in the medical sector to produce customized medical equipment and products. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure.

Some of the key players of 3D Printing Healthcare Market:

3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, and Cyfuse Medical K.K.

This would enable patients to recover faster and reduce the hospital stay duration. In addition, 3D printing technology would facilitate surgeons to improve the success rate of complicated procedures. Moreover, this technology has revolutionized preclinical drug testing by facilitating testing on 3D printed organs as an alternative to animal testing. The recent success in the 3D printing of tablets has opened new avenues for the 3D printing technology for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

The world 3D printing healthcare market was evaluated at $579.0 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $2,363.8 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2015-2020. This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the numerous technological innovations in this sector.

In addition, augmented R&D investments, rapidly expanding customer base, increasing scope of biomedical applications, and extensive research and development activities at the academic and industrial level have fueled the market growth.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the 3D Printing Healthcare market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size

2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 3D Printing Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 3D Printing Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

