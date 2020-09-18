What Are the Growing Drivers of Smart Home Appliances Market 2020 With Top Key Venders Like General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB

Smart home appliances are next-generation home appliances that can receive, process and transmit information and communicate with devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops to enable the user get real time information on the appliance along with remote access and control. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the global energy demand would increase by nearly 37% by 2035.

The energy requirement per household has continually increased due to the aggrandized use of home appliances, creating a demandsupply gap for power companies. In this scenario, smart home appliances would facilitate real-time communication, enabling the user to operate the appliance at lower frequencies or shift the operating time to off-peak period. Thus, smart home appliances offer a revolutionary feature to consumers such as convenience, enhanced security and improved energy efficiency.

Some of the key players of Smart Home Appliances Market:

General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple, Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG and BSH Hausgerate GmbH.

Smart home appliances market is expected to witness a significant growth during the analysis period, owing to the technological advancement in electronics and communication sectors and the growing need of energy efficiency. Additionally, increasing purchasing power and improving lifestyle would also foster the demand for smart home appliances, globally.

The world smart home appliances market is segmented into product type, technology and geography. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into washing machine, refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners and others (small electrical appliances such as coffee machine, vacuum cleaners). Among the types of smart home appliances, smart washing machine generates the highest revenue in the market.

Smart home appliances are operated using various technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), ZigBee, cellular technology, Bluetooth and others. Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Bluetooth are the most widely used technologies in the market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Home Appliances market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Smart Home Appliances Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Size

2.2 Smart Home Appliances Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Home Appliances Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Home Appliances Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Home Appliances Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Home Appliances Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Home Appliances Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Home Appliances Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Home Appliances Breakdown Data by End User

