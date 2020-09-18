Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2020 Global and Chinese Newest Industry Data, Future Trends, Key Indicators and Forecast 2026

The report titled “Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market” offers a primary impression of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market (6 Forces Forecast 2020-2026) research report offers in-intensity insight of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry masking all vital parameters along with Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client, and Distributors/Traders List.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information.

Synopsis of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size will reach 230400 million US$ by 2025, from 24100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

This industry study presents the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Uber, Didi, etc.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

