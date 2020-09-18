Fiber Laser Marking Machine Market- Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services, Renewable Resource, Market Research and Future Forecast to 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Fiber Laser Marking Machine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global laser marking machine market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global fiber laser marking machine market is segmented into application such as aerospace, machine tool, electronics & microelectronics, medical, packaging, military and others, out of which with 30% share in 2016, machine tool segment accounted for the biggest market in the overall fiber laser marking machine market. In addition to this, the growth of machine tool segment is attributed to the growing demand for fiber laser marking machine for marking various types of machines tools. Likely, rising adoption of advanced marking technology by numerous industries is one the major factor plunging the market of fiber laser marking machine. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE

Global fiber laser marking machine market is projected to showcase a remarkable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, the laser marking machine market is riding on the back various factors such robust growth of industrial sector along with growing demand for advanced marking technology. Moreover, the global laser marking machine market is anticipated to account noteworthy revenue of USD 4.1 billion by 2024.

In terms of geography, with 36% share, Asia-Pacific region estimated for the biggest market of fiber laser marking machine in 2016. Further, China and Japan are the prominent countries in this region. In addition to this, swift expansion of automotive industry in this region coupled with rising need for marking on the different tools of the automotive machine is predicted to supplement the growth of fiber laser marking machine market. Apart from this, Europe and North America fiber laser marking machine market is growing at a considerable pace. Further, the growth of fiber laser marking machine market in North America region is attributed to the presence of major key vendors such as IPG Photonics Corporation.

Wide Scale Application

Fiber laser marking machine is widely used by various sectors in order to provide marking to their machine tools and equipments. Further, growing demand for precise specifications on manufactured products coupled with increasing application of fiber laser marking machine in plastic and automotive industry is projected to upsurge the growth of fiber laser marking machine market during the forecast period.

Increasing Government Regulations

Rising government legislations and guidelines for marking medical equipments, surgical devices and others is expected to flourish the growth of fiber laser marking machine market. Furthermore, various agencies such asfood and drug association (FDA) have initiated to establish marking of medical devices in order to identify which is believed to boost the demand for laser marking machine.

Further, dearth of adoption of advanced marking products in underdeveloped nations is anticipated to hamper the growth of laser marking machine market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global laser marking machine market which includes company profiling:

Mecco Ltd., Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, Mecco Ltd, Jinan Xintian Technology Co., Epilog Laser, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc., Lotus Laser Systems.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global laser marking machine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

AJ Daniel

Research Nester

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-6465869123