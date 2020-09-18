GLOBAL OILFIELD COMMUNICATIONS MARKET OUTLOOK: POISED FOR A STRONG GROWTH 2020 | HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., SIEMENS, INMARSAT PLC., TAIT COMMUNICATIONS

This oilfield communications market report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report estimates market development trends for ICT industry. By synchronizing with project managers, the team provides the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modeling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Lastly, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of oilfield communications market before evaluating its feasibility.

Global oilfield communications market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats and integration of departments in the oil and gas industry.

Major Industry Competitors: Oil field Communications Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oilfield communications market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens, Inmarsat plc., Tait Communications, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Ceragon, RAD, RigNet, Hughes Network Systems LLC., Airspan, Commtel Networks, ITC Global, Halliburton, Harris Corporation, ERF Wireless, Inc., Redline Communications among others.

Key Segmentation: Oil field Communications Market

By Solution (M2M Communication, Asset Performance Communication, Unified Communication, VoIP Solutions, Video Conferencing, Pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Fleet Management Communication, Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Others), Communication Network Technology (Cellular Communication Network, VSAT Communication Network, Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network, Tetra Network), Field Site (Onshore Communications, Offshore Communications), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Development and adoption of effective communication technologies, is driving the growth of the market

Challenging geographical areas will surge the use of digital communication for oilfield recovery and productivity

Increasing demand of cloud-based services, oil companies are enforced to use these services

Rising vulnerabilities to cybersecurity threats for oil and gas industry, fosters the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Keane and C&J Energy Services have entered into a merger agreement and the merged company will provide the oilfield services. This merger had enabled the companies to expand their business as well as gained flexibility to invest in the growth and technology. It will position the company as a market leader.

In August 2018, Global Marine confirmed that two fiber optic cable facilities have been successfully installed, bringing essential fast-speed connectivity to two UK North Sea and two Norwegian oil & gas fields. This installation will help and enhance the oilfield communications.

