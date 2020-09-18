GLOBAL NETWORK AS A SERVICE MARKET BUSINESS GROWTH PLAN AND REVENUE ANALYSIS | GTT COMMUNICATIONS, IBM, ORACLE, JUNIPER NETWORKS, VMWARE, TELSTRA CORPORATION

To achieve success in the competition of the global market place, going for this global Network as a Service market research report is the key. The research studies of this Network as a Service report helps to evaluate several important parameters that can be mentioned as an investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in the global Network as a Service market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing uses of cloud based service, rising installation of new data center and business oriented software.

If you are involved in the Network-as-a-Service industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (LAN as a Service, WAN as a Service), Component (Infrastructure Services, Technology Services), Application (Virtual Private Network, Wide Area Network, Cloud Based Services, Bandwidth On Demand, Integrated Network Security), Industry Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing and Automotive, Retail and ecommerce, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Transportation and Logistics, Government and public Sector, Others)

Major Industry Competitors: Network-as-a-Service Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Network-as-a-Service Market are SYNNEX Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc., Oracle, Juniper Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc, Telstra Corporation Limited, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Meta Networks Ltd, Masergy., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco, Verizon Wireless., CenturyLink, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Broadcom, Ciena Corporation and Cloudgenix among others.

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, ALE partnered up with BMW to become the official communication partner on the 30th day of the BMW International Open. It will be jointly responsible for the implementation of the full network and communication infrastructure for this event, which will take place from 20 to 24 June at the Golf Club Gut Lärchenhof, Cologne, Germany. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions can ensure the personalized knowledge of linked travelers through a complete local area network (LAN), wireless LAN and IP communication system (including DECT devices) for conference planners as well as global press. Seamless communication can also be obtained from the clubhouse, the government regions and the course stands.

In August 2017, OneCloud Networks, an industry-recognized company, has chosen CloudGenix’s suite of software-defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) products to expand its range of managed services. By working with CloudGenix, OneCloud is presently able to deliver end-to-end controlled WAN to its clients, allowing them a host of benefits and WAN shipping independence. It provides ease to seamlessly incorporate internet circuits within the distant workforce, while deploying cloud and software-as – a-service (SaaS) apps, improving strong WAN accessibility and reducing distant worker hardware and pricing.

