Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market 2020-2026 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Regional Forecast To 2026

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Companion animal, Livestock animal), By Product Type (Critical care consumables, Anesthesia equipment, Fluid management equipment, Temperature management equipment, Rescue & resuscitation equipment), By End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary surgical centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other veterinary equipment and disposables market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic,

Henry Schein, Inc.,

DRE Veterinary,

3M,

Jorgensen Labs,

Midmark Corporation,

Smiths Group plc,

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.,

Braun Melsungen AG

As per a research journal published by Nature, around 2 lakh dogs in the UK suffer from appendicular osteoarthritis every year, which is a key factor fuelling the demand for veterinary equipment and disposables in the region. Veterinary equipment and disposables encompass different types of medical devices intended to help in the diagnosis and treatment of health conditions in animals. Sales of veterinary equipment and disposables is expected to surge on the back of rising research in animal health and increasing research grants. According to the International Federation for Animal Health (IFAF), around 400 million Euros were invested in animal health in the year 2017.

Regional Analysis for Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

