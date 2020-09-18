A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Extremity Reconstruction Market 2020 major key companies profiled like Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Integra Lifesciences Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Extremities are external articulated organs, which execute various locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities, i.e., two upper limbs and two lower limbs. In the recent times, leading players have increased their focus on the extremity reconstruction market, as the joint reconstruction market especially hips and knee reconstruction segment has witnessed sluggish growth in the recent years. Extremity reconstruction market is a small segment of the orthopedic industry, but is the fastest growing market for reconstructive joint replacements. The world extremity reconstruction market was $1,833 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,041 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

CONMED Corporation

Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc.

Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

The world extremity reconstruction market is driven by increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis coupled with increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity and diabetes that lead to joint disorders. In addition, increasing awareness of patients for better treatment options and need for better quality of living are expected to propel the market. Changes in clinical practice patterns, technological advancements such as reversed shoulder instead of anatomic shoulder and ankle arthroplasty for treating ankle fusion, and development of minimally invasive techniques such as stemless shoulder implants are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost factor and failures & complications associated with the surgery are expected to hamper the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The world extremity reconstruction market is segmented based on product, applications, biomaterial and geography.

World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Product

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Shoulder

Partial Shoulder Replacement

Total Standard Replacement

Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement

Total Reverse Replacement

Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Foot Devices

Hind foot Fusion

Other Fusions

Ankle Reconstruction Devices

Ankle Fusion

Ankle Replacement

World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterial

Ceramic Biomaterial

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

