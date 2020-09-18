Impact of COVID-19 on Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2020

A hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weakened and the lining of the abdomen then bulges out into a small sac. Hernias can occur in several places, such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), and at the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia). Hernia can be treated in two ways, i.e. watchful waiting and surgical procedures.

The surgical procedures involves two approach, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy. These surgeries are performed using mesh, made-up of biological or synthetic material with the help fixation devices. Owing to afore mention factors the global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2013.

The market is segmented based on the product types- devices (fixation devices) and consumables (mesh, tacks and staples). Currently, the consumables constitute to the largest market share of about 87% of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market and would likely to grow at faster rate in the near future.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented based on product types and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Devices

Consumables

Mesh

Synthetic material

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Biological Material

MARKET BY HERNIA TYPE

Incisional hernia

Inguinal hernia

Femoral hernia

Umbilical hernia

Others

MAREKT BY SURGERY TYPE

Open tension-free repair

Laparoscopic surgery

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

