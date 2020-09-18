Global Quantum Cryptography Market 2020: Global Trends, Size, Segments And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2027

The global quantum cryptography market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware & Services), By Services (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Integration and Deployment), By Applications (Application Security, Network Security, Database Encryption), By Industry Verticals (Banking, Finance Services, Insurance, Consumer Good and Retail, Government & Defence, Healthcare and Life sciences, Telecom and IT) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other quantum cryptography market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the key players operating in the global quantum cryptography market:

Magiq Technologies Inc.

Quintessencelabs

Nucrypt LLC

Qutools GmbH

Qasky

Crypta Labs Ltd

Qubitekk Inc.

PQ Solutions

Infineon Technologies AG

Id Quantique

“Rising Adoption of Cyber-security to Support the Market’s Expansion”

Increasing demand for cyber-security solutions and tools and rising adoption of cloud-based software are a few factors expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid digitalization and Internet penetration is a factor likely to increase the growth rate in the market.

InfoSec Global and ID Quantique collaborated in 2018. The aim of the collaboration is to ensure network security and application security by offering security transmission for wide-area communication. Together the organizations offer Quantum-Powered Crypto-Agile VPN, a cloud-based Quantum cryptography solution. This in response is likely to boost the global quantum cryptography market.

On the contrary, rising security concerns in a cloud-based cryptography solution is a factor that may restrain the market to a certain extent. Additionally, increasing cyber-attacks is a major factor that might hamper the growth in the global market.

Regional Analysis for Quantum Cryptography Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Quantum Cryptography Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Quantum Cryptography Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Quantum Cryptography Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

