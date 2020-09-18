Hemodialysis Services Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Future Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases is fostering the growth of the global hemodialysis services market says fortune business insights in a report, titled “Hemodialysis Services Market Size”, Share and Global Trend by Type (Home-Based Hemodialysis, In-Centre Hemodialysis), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness about the early diagnosis for kidney diseases is a factor contributing significantly to the global market.

North America To Lead the Global market

Geographically, the global hemodialysis services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds a major share in the global hemodialysis services market and is predicted to dominate the global hemodialysis services market through the forecast period. The high incidence of end-stage renal disease is contributing significantly to the market’s expansion in the region. Moreover, high spending on patients with kidney failures and patients care along with highly developed healthcare infrastructure in North America are anticipated to drive the global hemodialysis services market.

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at a significant rate due to the huge patient population in the region and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure. These factors are likely to aid the expansion of the hemodialysis services market in the region and therefore enabling the growth of the hemodialysis services market. Nonetheless, the rising preference shift of patients towards peritoneal dialysis is predicted to hamper the growth of the global hemodialysis services market.

Nephroplus acquires DaVita Care India

Nephroplus, dialysis service provider acquired DaVita care India, a company which owns numerous kidney dialysis care centers. The acquisition is aimed at extending the company’s network with an agenda to open 20 more centers adding up 176 centers in 18 states across India. This merger is predicted to enable growth in the global hemodialysis services market, owing to the new center’s estimation of serving 13,700 patients.

Recent collaboration between companies for renal care is also a key factor, contributing to the growth of the global hemodialysis services market. For instance, Axter and Mayo Clinic agreed upon a partnership for the establishment of renal care center of excellence in the U.S. The aim is to promote home dialysis, in-center dialysis and to consult about chronic kidney disease management. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global hemodialysis services market.

Increasing Cases of Kidney Diseases Will Contribute to Market Growth

The rising prevalence of end-stage chronic disease is anticipated to have a major impact on the growth trakjejctory of the global hemodialysis services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the risk associated with end-stage diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and others is fueling the demand for hemodialysis services and thus enabling growth in the global hemodialysis services market.

In addition, beneficial reimbursement policies are predicted to generate growth opportunities for market players which will enable the growth of the global hemodialysis services market. However, the steady shift of preference in patients towards peritoneal dialysis owing to the convenience is predicted to hamper the growth of the global hemodialysis services market.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Fresenius Medical Care

DaVita India

US Renal Care

Dialysis Clinic Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Gambro

Diaverum

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nipro Medical Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Medivators, a Cantel Medical Company

