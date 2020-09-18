Municipal Castings Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ

“
The report titled Global Municipal Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Municipal Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Municipal Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Municipal Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Municipal Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Municipal Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Municipal Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Municipal Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Municipal Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Municipal Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Municipal Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Municipal Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report: Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ, Mcwane, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Everett J. Prescott, Inc., EBAA Iron, Inc., Crescent Foundry, HYDROTEC Technologies, Vestal Manufacturing, Star Pipe Products, Ducast, D&L Supply, Spring City, Clark-Drain, Renqiu TEDA Foundry, Hebei Jipeng Casting
Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Product: Gray Iron Casting
Ductile Iron Casting
Others
Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Application: Manhole Covers
Drainage Channels
Surface Boxes
Street Furniture
Pipes and Valves
Others
The Municipal Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Municipal Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Municipal Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Municipal Castings market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Municipal Castings industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Municipal Castings market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Municipal Castings market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Municipal Castings market?
Table of Contents:
1 Municipal Castings Market Overview
1.1 Municipal Castings Product Overview
1.2 Municipal Castings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Gray Iron Casting
1.2.2 Ductile Iron Casting
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Municipal Castings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Municipal Castings Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Municipal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Municipal Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Municipal Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Municipal Castings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Municipal Castings Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Municipal Castings as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Municipal Castings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Municipal Castings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Municipal Castings by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Municipal Castings by Application
4.1 Municipal Castings Segment by Application
4.1.1 Manhole Covers
4.1.2 Drainage Channels
4.1.3 Surface Boxes
4.1.4 Street Furniture
4.1.5 Pipes and Valves
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Municipal Castings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Municipal Castings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Municipal Castings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Municipal Castings Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Municipal Castings by Application
4.5.2 Europe Municipal Castings by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Municipal Castings by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings by Application
5 North America Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Municipal Castings Business
10.1 Saint Gobain
10.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information
10.1.2 Saint Gobain Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.1.5 Saint Gobain Recent Developments
10.2 Neenah Foundry
10.2.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information
10.2.2 Neenah Foundry Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Neenah Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.2.5 Neenah Foundry Recent Developments
10.3 EJ
10.3.1 EJ Corporation Information
10.3.2 EJ Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 EJ Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 EJ Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.3.5 EJ Recent Developments
10.4 Mcwane
10.4.1 Mcwane Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mcwane Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Mcwane Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Mcwane Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.4.5 Mcwane Recent Developments
10.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
10.5.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Corporation Information
10.5.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.5.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Recent Developments
10.6 Eagle Manufacturing Group
10.6.1 Eagle Manufacturing Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eagle Manufacturing Group Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.6.5 Eagle Manufacturing Group Recent Developments
10.7 Everett J. Prescott, Inc.
10.7.1 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Corporation Information
10.7.2 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.7.5 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Recent Developments
10.8 EBAA Iron, Inc.
10.8.1 EBAA Iron, Inc. Corporation Information
10.8.2 EBAA Iron, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.8.5 EBAA Iron, Inc. Recent Developments
10.9 Crescent Foundry
10.9.1 Crescent Foundry Corporation Information
10.9.2 Crescent Foundry Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.9.5 Crescent Foundry Recent Developments
10.10 HYDROTEC Technologies
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Municipal Castings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HYDROTEC Technologies Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HYDROTEC Technologies Recent Developments
10.11 Vestal Manufacturing
10.11.1 Vestal Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.11.2 Vestal Manufacturing Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Vestal Manufacturing Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Vestal Manufacturing Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.11.5 Vestal Manufacturing Recent Developments
10.12 Star Pipe Products
10.12.1 Star Pipe Products Corporation Information
10.12.2 Star Pipe Products Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Star Pipe Products Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Star Pipe Products Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.12.5 Star Pipe Products Recent Developments
10.13 Ducast
10.13.1 Ducast Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ducast Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Ducast Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Ducast Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.13.5 Ducast Recent Developments
10.14 D&L Supply
10.14.1 D&L Supply Corporation Information
10.14.2 D&L Supply Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 D&L Supply Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 D&L Supply Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.14.5 D&L Supply Recent Developments
10.15 Spring City
10.15.1 Spring City Corporation Information
10.15.2 Spring City Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Spring City Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Spring City Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.15.5 Spring City Recent Developments
10.16 Clark-Drain
10.16.1 Clark-Drain Corporation Information
10.16.2 Clark-Drain Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Clark-Drain Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Clark-Drain Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.16.5 Clark-Drain Recent Developments
10.17 Renqiu TEDA Foundry
10.17.1 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Corporation Information
10.17.2 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.17.5 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Recent Developments
10.18 Hebei Jipeng Casting
10.18.1 Hebei Jipeng Casting Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hebei Jipeng Casting Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Hebei Jipeng Casting Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Hebei Jipeng Casting Municipal Castings Products Offered
10.18.5 Hebei Jipeng Casting Recent Developments
11 Municipal Castings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Municipal Castings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Municipal Castings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Municipal Castings Industry Trends
11.4.2 Municipal Castings Market Drivers
11.4.3 Municipal Castings Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
