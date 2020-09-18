Municipal Castings Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ

“

The report titled Global Municipal Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Municipal Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Municipal Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Municipal Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Municipal Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Municipal Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2151075/global-municipal-castings-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Municipal Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Municipal Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Municipal Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Municipal Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Municipal Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Municipal Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report: Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ, Mcwane, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Everett J. Prescott, Inc., EBAA Iron, Inc., Crescent Foundry, HYDROTEC Technologies, Vestal Manufacturing, Star Pipe Products, Ducast, D&L Supply, Spring City, Clark-Drain, Renqiu TEDA Foundry, Hebei Jipeng Casting

Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Product: Gray Iron Casting

Ductile Iron Casting

Others



Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Application: Manhole Covers

Drainage Channels

Surface Boxes

Street Furniture

Pipes and Valves

Others



The Municipal Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Municipal Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Municipal Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Municipal Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Municipal Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Municipal Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Municipal Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Municipal Castings market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2151075/global-municipal-castings-market

Table of Contents:

1 Municipal Castings Market Overview

1.1 Municipal Castings Product Overview

1.2 Municipal Castings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gray Iron Casting

1.2.2 Ductile Iron Casting

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Municipal Castings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Municipal Castings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Municipal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Municipal Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Municipal Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Municipal Castings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Municipal Castings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Municipal Castings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Municipal Castings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Municipal Castings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Municipal Castings by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Municipal Castings by Application

4.1 Municipal Castings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Manhole Covers

4.1.2 Drainage Channels

4.1.3 Surface Boxes

4.1.4 Street Furniture

4.1.5 Pipes and Valves

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Municipal Castings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Municipal Castings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Municipal Castings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Municipal Castings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Municipal Castings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Municipal Castings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Municipal Castings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings by Application

5 North America Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Municipal Castings Business

10.1 Saint Gobain

10.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint Gobain Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint Gobain Recent Developments

10.2 Neenah Foundry

10.2.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information

10.2.2 Neenah Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Neenah Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.2.5 Neenah Foundry Recent Developments

10.3 EJ

10.3.1 EJ Corporation Information

10.3.2 EJ Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 EJ Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EJ Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.3.5 EJ Recent Developments

10.4 Mcwane

10.4.1 Mcwane Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mcwane Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Mcwane Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mcwane Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.4.5 Mcwane Recent Developments

10.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

10.5.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.5.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Recent Developments

10.6 Eagle Manufacturing Group

10.6.1 Eagle Manufacturing Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eagle Manufacturing Group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.6.5 Eagle Manufacturing Group Recent Developments

10.7 Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

10.7.1 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.7.5 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Recent Developments

10.8 EBAA Iron, Inc.

10.8.1 EBAA Iron, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 EBAA Iron, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.8.5 EBAA Iron, Inc. Recent Developments

10.9 Crescent Foundry

10.9.1 Crescent Foundry Corporation Information

10.9.2 Crescent Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.9.5 Crescent Foundry Recent Developments

10.10 HYDROTEC Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Municipal Castings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HYDROTEC Technologies Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HYDROTEC Technologies Recent Developments

10.11 Vestal Manufacturing

10.11.1 Vestal Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vestal Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Vestal Manufacturing Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Vestal Manufacturing Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.11.5 Vestal Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.12 Star Pipe Products

10.12.1 Star Pipe Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Star Pipe Products Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Star Pipe Products Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Star Pipe Products Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.12.5 Star Pipe Products Recent Developments

10.13 Ducast

10.13.1 Ducast Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ducast Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Ducast Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Ducast Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.13.5 Ducast Recent Developments

10.14 D&L Supply

10.14.1 D&L Supply Corporation Information

10.14.2 D&L Supply Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 D&L Supply Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 D&L Supply Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.14.5 D&L Supply Recent Developments

10.15 Spring City

10.15.1 Spring City Corporation Information

10.15.2 Spring City Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Spring City Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Spring City Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.15.5 Spring City Recent Developments

10.16 Clark-Drain

10.16.1 Clark-Drain Corporation Information

10.16.2 Clark-Drain Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Clark-Drain Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Clark-Drain Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.16.5 Clark-Drain Recent Developments

10.17 Renqiu TEDA Foundry

10.17.1 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Corporation Information

10.17.2 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.17.5 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Recent Developments

10.18 Hebei Jipeng Casting

10.18.1 Hebei Jipeng Casting Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hebei Jipeng Casting Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Hebei Jipeng Casting Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hebei Jipeng Casting Municipal Castings Products Offered

10.18.5 Hebei Jipeng Casting Recent Developments

11 Municipal Castings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Municipal Castings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Municipal Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Municipal Castings Industry Trends

11.4.2 Municipal Castings Market Drivers

11.4.3 Municipal Castings Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”