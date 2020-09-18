Municipal Castings Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2026 | Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ

“

The report titled Global Municipal Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Municipal Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Municipal Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Municipal Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Municipal Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Municipal Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1969444/global-municipal-castings-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Municipal Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Municipal Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Municipal Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Municipal Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Municipal Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Municipal Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report: Saint Gobain, Neenah Foundry, EJ, Mcwane, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Everett J. Prescott, Inc., EBAA Iron, Inc., Crescent Foundry, HYDROTEC Technologies, Vestal Manufacturing, Star Pipe Products, Ducast, D&L Supply, Spring City, Clark-Drain, Renqiu TEDA Foundry, Hebei Jipeng Casting

Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Product: Gray Iron Casting

Ductile Iron Casting

Others



Global Municipal Castings Market Segmentation by Application: Manhole Covers

Drainage Channels

Surface Boxes

Street Furniture

Pipes and Valves

Others



The Municipal Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Municipal Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Municipal Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Municipal Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Municipal Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Municipal Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Municipal Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Municipal Castings market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1969444/global-municipal-castings-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Municipal Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gray Iron Casting

1.4.3 Ductile Iron Casting

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Manhole Covers

1.3.3 Drainage Channels

1.3.4 Surface Boxes

1.3.5 Street Furniture

1.3.6 Pipes and Valves

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Municipal Castings, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Municipal Castings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Municipal Castings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Municipal Castings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Municipal Castings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Municipal Castings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Municipal Castings Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Municipal Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Municipal Castings Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Municipal Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Municipal Castings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Municipal Castings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Municipal Castings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Municipal Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Municipal Castings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Municipal Castings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Municipal Castings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Municipal Castings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Municipal Castings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saint Gobain

11.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Saint Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

11.2 Neenah Foundry

11.2.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information

11.2.2 Neenah Foundry Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Neenah Foundry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Neenah Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.2.5 Neenah Foundry Related Developments

11.3 EJ

11.3.1 EJ Corporation Information

11.3.2 EJ Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 EJ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 EJ Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.3.5 EJ Related Developments

11.4 Mcwane

11.4.1 Mcwane Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mcwane Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Mcwane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mcwane Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.4.5 Mcwane Related Developments

11.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

11.5.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Corporation Information

11.5.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.5.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Related Developments

11.6 Eagle Manufacturing Group

11.6.1 Eagle Manufacturing Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Eagle Manufacturing Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Eagle Manufacturing Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.6.5 Eagle Manufacturing Group Related Developments

11.7 Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

11.7.1 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.7.5 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Related Developments

11.8 EBAA Iron, Inc.

11.8.1 EBAA Iron, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 EBAA Iron, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 EBAA Iron, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.8.5 EBAA Iron, Inc. Related Developments

11.9 Crescent Foundry

11.9.1 Crescent Foundry Corporation Information

11.9.2 Crescent Foundry Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Crescent Foundry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.9.5 Crescent Foundry Related Developments

11.10 HYDROTEC Technologies

11.10.1 HYDROTEC Technologies Corporation Information

11.10.2 HYDROTEC Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 HYDROTEC Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 HYDROTEC Technologies Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.10.5 HYDROTEC Technologies Related Developments

11.1 Saint Gobain

11.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Saint Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

11.12 Star Pipe Products

11.12.1 Star Pipe Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 Star Pipe Products Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Star Pipe Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Star Pipe Products Products Offered

11.12.5 Star Pipe Products Related Developments

11.13 Ducast

11.13.1 Ducast Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ducast Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Ducast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ducast Products Offered

11.13.5 Ducast Related Developments

11.14 D&L Supply

11.14.1 D&L Supply Corporation Information

11.14.2 D&L Supply Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 D&L Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 D&L Supply Products Offered

11.14.5 D&L Supply Related Developments

11.15 Spring City

11.15.1 Spring City Corporation Information

11.15.2 Spring City Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Spring City Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Spring City Products Offered

11.15.5 Spring City Related Developments

11.16 Clark-Drain

11.16.1 Clark-Drain Corporation Information

11.16.2 Clark-Drain Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Clark-Drain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Clark-Drain Products Offered

11.16.5 Clark-Drain Related Developments

11.17 Renqiu TEDA Foundry

11.17.1 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Corporation Information

11.17.2 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Products Offered

11.17.5 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Related Developments

11.18 Hebei Jipeng Casting

11.18.1 Hebei Jipeng Casting Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hebei Jipeng Casting Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Hebei Jipeng Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Hebei Jipeng Casting Products Offered

11.18.5 Hebei Jipeng Casting Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Municipal Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Municipal Castings Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Municipal Castings Market Challenges

13.3 Municipal Castings Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Municipal Castings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Municipal Castings Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Municipal Castings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”