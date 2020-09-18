Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global distributed acoustic sensing market size reached strong growth in 2019. The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) system is an adaptable fiber optic technology comprised of an optoelectronic instrument that measures acoustic interactions. The instruments sense vibrations and capture acoustic energy along the optical fiber. It is mainly used to monitor the vibrations generated by hot-tapping pipelines, leaks, moving automobiles, and failing mechanical components during industrial operations. This helps to detect, classify, and accurately locate the site of vibrations or defects. Unlike conventional methods, DAS systems do not require discrete sensors and additional transducers and are extensively used across various industries.

DAS systems are widely used in the transportation industry to monitor the speed and density of traffic and anticipate possible disruptions on the roads. They also identify physical changes in objects over long distances and are highly efficient in harsh environments. Hence, DAS systems are utilized in the oil and gas industry to analyze properties and characteristics of flow in different pipelines near the wellbores. Various technological innovations, including improved quantitative data analysis systems for higher processing speeds for data interpretation, further induce the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of DAS systems in the energy and power industry for efficient transmission and distribution, and in the military and defense sector to enhance border surveillance are further expected to drive the distributed acoustic sensing market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market to exhibit strong growth during the period 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Fiber Type:

Single-Mode Fiber

Multi-Mode Fiber

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Defense

Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Baker Hughes (General Electric)

Bandweaver

Halliburton Company

Hifi Engineering Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies

Fotech Group Ltd.

Omnisens S.A.

Optasense (QinetiQ)

Schlumberger

Silixa Ltd.

Ziebel

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

