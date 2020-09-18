Emulsifiers Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Emulsifiers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global emulsifiers market size reach a strong growth in 2019. An emulsifier, or emulgent, is a kind of surfactant that acts as an interface between two immiscible liquids by maintaining the stability of the mixture. It helps in creating a stable, homogenous and smooth emulsion by reducing the surface tension between the liquid components. Nowadays, the demand for emulsifiers has increased since they are utilized as additives in an array of culinary procedures, ranging from meat processing to bakery and confectionery items.

Emulsifiers have a wide variety of applications in industries like food products, personal care and cosmetics, oilfields, pharmaceutical, and agrochemicals. They are used in cakes, ice creams, bread, and other bakery products to extend their shelf-life. Other than this, emulsifiers are utilized in personal care products and cosmetics, wherein they help to improve the viscosity and thermal and shear stability of the products. Moreover, the sales of bio-based or natural emulsifiers have boosted as they are more stable and less harmful than their synthetic counterparts. The substantial use of these additives in preparing pancakes, snacks, sauces, creams, and alcoholic beverages has created vast opportunities for market players, which in turn, is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the emulsifiers market to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Product Type:

Lactic Esters of Fatty Acids

Lecithin

Mono & Di-glycerides of Fatty Acid

Esters of Monoglycerides of Fatty Acid

Polysorbates

Polyglycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate

Others

Breakup by Source:

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporation

DSM Nutritional Products

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group

Palsgaard A/S

Puratos Group

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

