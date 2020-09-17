ENDOSCOPIC VESSEL HARVESTING MARKET FUTURE FORECAST REPORT 2020 WITH LATEST INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2027

The global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of endoscopic vessel harvesting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is expected to reach USD 563.87 million by 2025, from USD 421.64 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market

Some of the major players operating in the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market are Getinge AB, Terumo Medical Corporation, LivaNova PLC, KARL STORZ, Saphena Medical, Cardio Medical Group, Medical Instruments Spa, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Cardio Medical GmbH, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Med Europe S.r.l., Elite Life Care, LivaNova PLC. Sorin and Cyberonics, Saphena Medical, Inc., among others.

Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market, By Product (EVH Systems, Endoscopes, Accessories), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Vessel Type (Saphenous Vein, Radial Artery), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Diseases), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing global burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting procedures.

Growing healthcare market in emerging economies.

Availability of alternative treatment methods for CAD.

Poor reimbursement scenario for EVH.

Market Segmentation: Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market

The global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented based on product, usability, vessel type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on products, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented into EVH systems, endoscopes and accessories.

On the basis usability, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is classified into disposable and reusable.

On the basis of vessel type, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented into saphenous vein and radial artery.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery diseases (PAD).

Based on geography, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

To comprehend Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

