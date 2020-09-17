ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY DEVICES MARKET IS THRIVING WITH RISING LATEST TRENDS BY 2027 | TOP PLAYERS- MEDTRONIC, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ABBOTT, BIOSENSE WEBSTER, INC, BIOTRONIK

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.86 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for these devices from the variety of developing regions of the world. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electrophysiology devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Biosense Webster, Inc, Biotronik, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, CardioFocus, Stereotaxis, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global electrophysiology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrophysiology devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market By Application (Treatment Devices, Diagnostic Devices), Indication (AF, Supraventricular Tachycardia, AVNRT, WPW, Bradycardia, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Electrophysiology devices are the medical devices utilized in the electrophysiology diagnostic and treatment procedures. Electrophysiology is carried out for the assessment of an individual’s condition of the heart, helping physician’s identify arrhythmia or vulnerable heartbeats. These devices vary in functionalities and components with each different device providing individual benefits.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic announced that they had agreed to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc. dealing in the designing of ablation systems for patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias, along with atrial fibrillation. This acquisition will significantly enhance the portfolio of Medtronic for cardiac ablation devices

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had agreed to acquire EPD Solutions, dealing in the development of novel systems for image-guided cardiac arrhythmia. This acquisition will help enhance the portfolio of Philips’ interventional imaging systems and associated devices helping enhance their profits in the market

Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of arrhythmia in the global population, this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing levels of ageing population worldwide, this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Innovations in technology and advanced levels of product offerings also acts as a market driver

Lack in the availability of effective pharmaceutical treatments for the various applicable indications can also accelerate this market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding stiff levels of competition resulting in competitive pricing pressure, this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding the product approval and development, restricts the market growth

Absence of reimbursement scenarios helping in the adoption of these devices also hampers the growth of this market

The current trend pertaining to the demand supply and sales together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market. It also allows voluntarily accessible affordable reports of the research that is the end result of the personalized research carried by the internal team of professionals.

To comprehend Global Electrophysiology Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electrophysiology Devices market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Segmentation: Global Electrophysiology Devices Market

By Application

Treatment Devices

Diagnostic Devices

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-Entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Bradycardia

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

