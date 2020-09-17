Sla Management Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

SLA Management Market: Introduction

Increasing need to monitor performance of critical business applications is expected to drive the global service level agreement (SLA) management market. SLA management ensures higher delivery of business value through improved management of IT and IT related processes. SLA management is one of the major components of the ITIL service delivery area and is one of the important processes within the ITIL framework. SLA management provides a framework which defines services and level of services required to support businesses. SLA management is a cost-effective process and enables IT employees to understand their roles and responsibilities in a better way. SLA management tracks SLA uptime and downtime requirement in a single reporting interface. Vendors provide intelligent SLA management for monitoring and proactive alerting, which enables IT troubleshoot before they miss the target. If any error occurs, SLA management performs fast troubleshooting, detailed SLA reporting and performs deep root cause analysis. SLA management exactly identifies a problem in a system on a network, server or application level. SLA management provides uptime infrastructural monitoring and analyzes the impact of each infrastructure element’s SLA delivery. SLA management also sets the service level objective (SLO).

Various features of SLA management include setting SLA, multiple-tire SLAs, impact and urgency matrix, automatic breach alerts, automatic escalations, reporting and analyzing, creating unique SLAs, auto escalations, notifications, lifecycle time tracking, custom visual alerts, SMS notifications, permission based collaborations, service health monitoring, real time SLA monitoring and others. The key advantages of SLA management are: can be easily aligned with business needs of IT infrastructure, leads to best industry standards, produces operational cost and enhances productivity, improves end-user satisfaction, reduces disputes with service providers and others. Several developments in SLA management, with reference to technology, are proliferating the growth of the market. That apart, recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global SLA management market during the forecast period.

SLA Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing trend of automated workflow is fuelling the global SLA management market. Continuous demand for improved business productivity is further driving the global SLA management market. Continuous improvements in cloud technology and other features, such as streamlined process, cost and time efficiency, auto escalation, SMS notification and others, are driving the global SLA management market. Other factors, such as increasing ICT spending, continuous improvements in cloud technology and increasing adoption of IT across industries, are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global SLA management market. One of the major factors hindering the growth of the global SLA management market is that it requires training for employees to be operated efficiently. However, it is expected that the vendors will overcome above mentioned restraints during the forecast period in the global SLA management market by providing efficient training and services.

SLA Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the application:

The SLA management market is segmented based on application into service visualization, service level management, IT operations management, monitoring, configuration management and others.

Segmentation based on the type of deployment:

The SLA management market is segmented based on the type of deployment into on-premise and SaaS.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The SLA management market is segmented based on industry into Manufacturing Industry, Healthcare Industry, Financial Industry, Internet & Telecom Industry and others.

Segmentation based on the size of enterprises:

The SLA management market is segmented based on the size of enterprises into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

SLA Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the SLA management market are Team Support, Comarch SA, SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, House-on-the-Hill Software, Interlink Software Services Ltd, iTouchVision, PhaseWare Inc, ZOHO Corp., IDERA Inc., Dotcom-Monitor Inc, TeamQuest Corporation and others.

SLA Management Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold major market share in the global SLA management market. The U.S. is witnessing huge adoption of SLA management due to high adoption rate and availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to witness high Y-o-Y during the forecast period due to the continuous developments taking place in emerging countries, such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

SLA Management Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for SLA Management Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA



Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Others



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

