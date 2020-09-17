Smart Commute Market Global Analysis and Forecasts Opportunities Assessment, 2027 | ANI Technologies, BlaBlaCar, CommuteSmart, ePoolers Technologies, Metrolinx, Oakland Smart Commute, Quick Ride

Smart commute refers to traveling from one place to another on a regular basis through vanpooling, carpooling, bike pooling, and metro. The public transport companies, stakeholders, and other officials have designed and developed a holistic approach by considering smart commuting to plan more energy-efficient transportation in the urban areas. In addition, smart commute service offers an environmentally friendly traveling experience to the individuals and creates an active transportation alternative for enterprise employees who can choose for efficient commute option that not just reduces the congestion but also lowers the transportation cost.

The global smart commute market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as carpooling, van pooling, bike pooling, others. Based on application, the smart commute market is divided into personal and enterprise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart commute market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart commute market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart commute market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the smart commute market for each region.

