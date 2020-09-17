Global SLAM Technology Market Business Growth, Future Scope, Trends, Key Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Dibotics, GeoSLAM, GESTALT ROBOTICS GMBH, Google

The “Global SLAM Technology Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The SLAM technology market report aims to provide an overview of the SLAM technology market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, installation, application, and geography. The global SLAM technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SLAM technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology makes it easier for a device or robot to map the environment to position them in real-time using algorithms, computer vision, and in-depth learning methodologies. For autonomous systems, it is used to help locate an object and map the layout using surroundings. Localization and mapping are the most critical elements of SLAM technology, which offer lucrative opportunities for applications based on augmented and virtual reality.

The global SLAM technology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, installation, and application. Based on type, the SLAM technology market is segmented into: EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, and Others. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into: Mechanical LiDAR, and Solid-State LiDAR. On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into: Airborne, and Ground-Based. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, and Others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Aethon

2.Clearpath Robotics Inc.

3.Dibotics

4.GeoSLAM

5.GESTALT ROBOTICS GMBH

6.Google LLC

7.KUKA AG

8.Morpho, Inc.

9.NAVVIS

10.Wikitude GmbH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SLAM technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SLAM technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the SLAM technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the SLAM technology in these regions.

