Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Report 2020 | Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain, Market Constraints and Challenges, Key Distributors/Retailers

Global "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market" report covers development status, niche markets, potential risks, comprehensive competitive strategy, competitive landscape and industry growth model in different regions of the world. The competitive landscape of all the industry players are mentioned in-detail within the report. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market focuses on global major leading industry players, providing details such as company profiles, market characteristics, product definition and specification, industry news, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market players have strategically changed their business plans owing to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Top Key Players of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market:

Mistras Group, Inc.

Applus Services

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Olympus Corporation

Team Inc

TÜV Rheinland AG

Magnaflux Corp.

Nikon Metrology NV

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Fujifilm Corporation

Yxlon International Gmbh (Comet Holding Ag)

Intertek Group Plc.

SGS Group

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are including,

North America (United States, and Canada)

(United States, and Canada) Europe (France, UK)

(France, UK) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan)

(China, Japan) South America (Brazil, Argentina)

(Brazil, Argentina) Middle East and Africa

On the basis of Types, the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market covers:

Ultrasonic Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Radiography Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Other

On the basis of Applications, the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market is primarily split into:

Oil & Gas

Power & Energy

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Defense