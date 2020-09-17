Agricultural Chelates Market 2020 Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Agricultural Chelates Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Agricultural Chelates Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Agricultural Chelates market.

The Agricultural Chelates Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The agricultural chelates market was valued at USD 790.1 million in 2018. The market is forecast to be worth USD 629.8million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). EDTA and DTPA occupy more than 50% of the market share in the agricultural chelates market and the fully biodegradable chelate, IDHA, is expected to witness the fastest growth among the agricultural chelates, by type. The market for agricultural chelates by hydroponics application is expected to be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Micronutrients play an important role in agriculture, as they increase the yield and enhance the quality of agricultural produce. These essential elements are used by plants in very small quantities and they are effectively supplied by complexes containing chelated compounds, which are more stable than the non-chelated metals. EDTA, DTPA, and EDDHA are the most commonly used agricultural chelates. Micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, copper, manganese, calcium, and magnesium can be chelated easily, while the other nutrients cannot be chelated readily.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Incidences of Micronutrient Deficiency

Micronutrient deficiencies, owing to many factors, such as low soil organic matter and high clay content, act as delimiters to the agricultural chelates market’s growth. Micronutrient fertilizers with chelating agents become increasingly advantageous, as they offer sustainability and stability in increasing the production of various food grains, oilseeds, and pulses. Chelating agents are organic molecules that can trap or encapsulate certain metal ions, such as Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Cobalt, Zinc, and Manganese. Zinc deficiency affects many crops, such as maize, rice, and wheat, and is the most widespread micronutrient deficiency, globally. Boron is the second most widespread deficiency, while iron deficiency is prevalent in regions with the Mediterranean climate and calcareous soils. In Europe and Australia, calcium deficiency is relatively common. Relative susceptibility of certain crops to micronutrients is as follows.

Increasing Agricultural Chelates Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

The Asia – Pacific region has the highest market value for agricultural chelates, which is majorly led by China, India, and Australia. The Asia – Pacific agricultural chelates market is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to increasing population in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is estimated to have the highest market share of 43%, followed by India, Australia, and Japan. Australia is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. A rapid increase in population and the increasing demand for food has forced farmers to grow crops with higher yield, thus increasing the demand for Chelates in the region. The chelates market in the Asia-Pacific region is a fragmented market, with some of the major companies, Yara India, Coromandel International, BASF, DuPont, and Nufarm Limited.

Competitive Landscape

The analysis of global players in the chelates market indicates that various agreements, followed by product launches and development, are the most adopted strategies of major players in the industry. In terms of market share dominance, Yara International with 10% share, is followed by AkzoNobel N.V and BMS Micronutrients, which have the market share of around 8% and 6%, respectively. The greater market share of these players can be attributed to highly diversified product portfolios and large numbers of acquisitions and agreements taking place.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Agricultural Chelates Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Agricultural Chelates Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Agricultural Chelates procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Market Segmentation
By Type: EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, Other Types
By Application: Soil, Foliar, Hydroponics, Other Applications
By Crop Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Other Crop Applications
Geography: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Africa (South Africa)
Competitive Landscape: BASF SE, Deretil Agronutritional, Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Akzonobel Nv, Haifa Group, Protex International, Nufarm, Van Iperen International BV, Valagro SpA, The Andersons Plant Nutrition, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, ATP Nutrition Ltd, Yara International ASA, Dow DuPont, Agmin Chelates Pty Ltd

