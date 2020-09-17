Seed Market 2020 Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Seed Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Seed Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Seed market.

The Seed Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The seeds market is valued at USD 59.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to register USD 90.37 billion in 2024 witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019-2024. In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 35% of the market.

The growing demand for grains, oils, and vegetables is a significant driver for the seeds market. The global population reached over 7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050. As a result, the global demand for food is likely to increase by 70%, due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and changing diets.

Grains represent the biggest portion of daily calorie intake in developing countries of the Middle East & Africa, Asia/Oceania, and CIS, and therefore, the demand for grains is going to be one of the most critical drivers of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

A seed is the ripened fertilized ovule of a flowering plant containing an embryo and capable normally of germination to produce a new plant. For the purpose of this report, seeds have been defined as the seeds for sowing at farmer level. In this report market sizing has been at the farmer level.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the seeds market. The market has been segmented based on the type of product, crop, and also based on geography. Also, relevant sub-segmentations have been discussed in the report.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage of Biofuels

The massive increase in the demand for biofuel is majorly determined by the very large subsidies provided in many western countries, which have been simultaneously increasing the subsidization of biofuel, along with a reduction in subsidies on food cultivation. The production of global biofuels increased by almost 150%, between 2004 and 2010, from 42 billion liters to 104 billion liters, respectively. As per an FAO report, the biofuel boom had a major impact on the evolution of world food demand for cereals and vegetable oils. Moreover, it states that without biofuel, the growth rate of world cereal consumption is equal to 1.3%, as compared to 1.8% of biofuel. This acts as a major driving force for the expanding market under study.

North America Dominates the Market

The North American seeds market was valued at USD 20.91 billion in 2018, serving the farmers mainly in grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, and oil and forage crops. The market is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2024 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.46%, during the forecast period. North America is the largest commercial seeds market, accounting for more than 35% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

The seeds market is moderately consolidated, with the top 8 companies accounting for around 50% of the market, while rest is accounted through local companies. The market is expected to get more consolidated once the recent acquisitions take full effect on the company’s operations and sales. Monsanto, Vilmorin & Cie., Syngenta, DowDupont Inc, Bayer, and DLF Seeds are some major companies in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Seed Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Seed.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Seed Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Seed procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.1.1 Introduction4.1.1.1 Hybrid seeds4.1.1.2 GM Seeds4.1.1.3 Impact of Technology on Seed Industry4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Non-GM/Hybrid Seeds5.1.2 GM Seeds5.1.2.1 Herbicide Tolerant5.1.2.2 Insect Resistant5.1.2.3 Abiotic Stress Resistant5.1.2.4 Other Stacked Traits5.1.3 Varietal Seeds5.2 By Crop5.2.1 Grains & Cereals5.2.1.1 Maize (Corn)5.2.1.2 Rice5.2.1.3 Wheat5.2.1.4 Sorghum5.2.2 Oilseeds5.2.2.1 Soybean5.2.2.2 Sunflower5.2.2.3 Cotton5.2.2.4 Canola5.2.3 Vegetable Seeds5.2.3.1 Solanaceae5.2.3.2 Cucurbit5.2.3.3 Roots & Bulbs5.2.3.4 Brassica5.2.3.5 Other Vegetable Seeds5.2.4 Other Seeds5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 United States5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Spain5.3.2.2 United Kingdom5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Germany5.3.2.5 Russia5.3.2.6 Italy5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia – Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 India5.3.3.3 Japan5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Africa5.3.5.1 South Africa5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Monsanto Company6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain6.3.3 Syngenta AG6.3.4 Dow-Dupont Inc.6.3.5 Land O'Lakes6.3.6 KWS AG6.3.7 Bayer CropScience6.3.8 Sakata Seed6.3.9 Takii Seed6.3.10 DLF-Trifolium7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

