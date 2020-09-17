Rice Seed Market 2020 Share, Size Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Rice Seed Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Rice Seed Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rice Seed market.

The Rice Seed Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The rice seed market was valued at USD 7,232.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10,944.6 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The two most popular varieties of rice grown globally are, Oryza sativa and Oryza glaberrima, of which Oryza sativa L, the most widely grown rice, is the staple food of an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Rice is the staple crop for over half the world’s population. China and India, alone, account for 50% of the rice grown and consumed. Rice provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty in Asia, and therefore, rice is critical for food security. It is also becoming an important food staple in both Latin America and Africa. In many countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Bangladesh and the Philippines, per capita consumption of rice continues to rise across income groups in both urban and rural areas.

Scope of the Report

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends of the rice seed market. The market operates in a B-to-C level and market sizing has been done at the consumer level. It contains an analysis of the various aspects of the rice seed market, globally. The study includes the market dynamics and geographical importance of the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Trade in Rice Seed

Around 9% of the total rice produced is traded globally. This share has been improving over the years. Varying national laws and regulations and lack of official recognition of HYV seeds available are observed in a large number of countries. However, with increasing rice seed trade between countries, these bottlenecks are likely to reduce. Rice trade developed mainly around Asia. There has been an increase in the number of projects that facilitate rice seed trade. For instance, the project RISTE aims at developing and enabling the environment to promote seeds trade and knowledge – sharing on HYV rice seeds between India and Bangladesh. This is likely to benefit both countries.

Increasing Rice Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

About 90% of the world’s rice is grown in the Asia-Pacific region, which is endowed with the wet environment suitable for rice cultivation. Rice-based farming is the main economic activity for hundreds of millions of poor rural farmers in the region. China is the largest producer and consumer of rice seeds, followed by India and Vietnam. China’s National Rice Research Institute is considering tapping into the seed markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, by promoting its hybrid rice varieties over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

In the last few years, Kaveri Seeds, Bayer CropScience, Rasi Seeds, Yuan Longping Hitech, and SL Agritech have been the most active players in terms of strategic development in the rice seed industry. Most of the companies are gaining market share by developing high–yielding, disease-resistant, and hybrid rice seed variety, suited to the local growing condition of various countries. Bayer CropScience has acquired 59% of the share in the Indian hybrid rice seed market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Rice Seed Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Rice Seed.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Rice Seed Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Rice Seed procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Geography5.1.1 North America5.1.1.1 United States5.1.1.2 Canada5.1.1.3 Mexico5.1.1.4 Rest of North America5.1.2 Europe5.1.2.1 Germany5.1.2.2 United Kingdom5.1.2.3 France5.1.2.4 Spain5.1.2.5 Italy5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe5.1.3 Asia – Pacific5.1.3.1 China5.1.3.2 Japan5.1.3.3 India5.1.3.4 Pakistan5.1.3.5 Thailand5.1.3.6 Vietnam5.1.3.7 Rest of Asia – Pacific5.1.4 South America5.1.4.1 Brazil5.1.4.2 Argentina5.1.4.3 Rest of South America5.1.5 Africa5.1.5.1 Egypt5.1.5.2 South Africa5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Syngenta AG6.3.2 Bayer CropScience SE6.3.3 Dow-DuPont Inc.6.3.4 Monsanto6.3.5 Longping High-Tech6.3.6 SL Agritech6.3.7 Advanta Seeds6.3.8 Nuziveedu6.3.9 Kaveri Seeds6.3.10 Mahyco Seeds6.3.11 RiceTec Inc.6.3.12 China National Seed group6.3.13 Advanced Chemical Indutries6.3.14 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

