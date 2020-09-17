Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market 2020 Share, Size Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Asia – Pacific Feed Additives market.

The Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Asia – Pacific feed additives market was valued at USD 10.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a robust CAGR of 4.69%, over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The increasing consumption of meat and animal byproducts worldwide and the growth of the meat industry, especially in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are the major drivers of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

A feed additive is a supplement that is added to the animal feed to supply necessary nutrients that animals might miss out on from regular meals. Vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals are some common feed additives in use.

The end consumers of feed additives are compound feed manufacturers, integrators, farmers, home-mixers, livestock, and the aquaculture industry. Growth in the industrial production of livestock and the processed meat industry is driving the demand for the feed additives market in Asia-Pacific. Issues regarding livestock disease outbreak further necessitate the application of various additives to manage and maintain animal health and wellness.

Key Market Trends

Changing Demographics in the Asia – Pacific Region

The demand for meat-based food products is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, with rapid population growth and economic growth in these regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement with concern over the environment.

The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that has led to a change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle. The impact of globalization and urbanization tend to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment with their food habits. The food habits and eating patterns have shifted from cereal and vegetable-based to more meat protein based, currently.

China Leads the Asia – Pacific Market

The Chinese feed additives market was valued at USD 5,162.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,848.8 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.85%, during the forecast period.

Chinese animal feed additive industry is heavily influenced by the governmental initiatives (the country’s efforts to modernize and find efficiencies in its structure and practices). Increasing demand for meat and animal products to meet the protein needs of the growing population of 1.38 billion is considered as the major driver for the Chinese animal feed additive market.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific feed additives market is highly concentrated, with the top ten companies accounting for more than 50.0% of the market share. The leading players in the market are focused on business expansion and are targeting emerging communities like Vietnam, Philippines, etc., by either investing in a new production unit or acquiring established small players in the region. Investment in the R&D activities to introduce new useful products is another strategy adopted by manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition in the matured markets of North America and Europe.

Key players like BASF, Bio-Vet JSC, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries, Novozymes, and Alltech occupying 92% of the market. These companies majorly focus on expanding their business, primarily in developing countries like India and Thailand. Moreover, there is an increase in their investment in R&D activities for launching new products with better, latest, and new features

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Asia – Pacific Feed Additives.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Asia – Pacific Feed Additives Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Asia – Pacific Feed Additives procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

