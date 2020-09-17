Tahini Market 2020 Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Tahini Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Tahini Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347175

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Tahini market.

The Tahini Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Tahini Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The Tahini Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.82%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). In 2018, the Middle East is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 88.3% of the overall market.

Higher demand for nut butter and spreads has induced potential demand for tahini in the world. This, coupled with a significant increase in consumer preferences of tahini, as an ingredient for salads, breakfast foods, and specifically sports drinks, like protein shakes, is driving the global tahini demand.

Scope of the Report

Tahini is one of the popular dishes among the Mediterranean cuisine. The products considered in the report include the commercially available forms of tahini, worldwide. The most popular form is tahini-based sauces, which are generally used as a garnish in salads and topping for meat and vegetables in the Middle Eastern cuisine.

Key Market Trends

Diverse Functionality of Tahini Drives the Global Demand

Tahini, which is known for the properties of good health, contains an abundant amount of nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, antioxidants, lignans, tocopherols, and other micronutrients. Benefits of this include the properties of anti-cancer, anti-oxidative, and anti-hypersensitivity. This staple food item is the most dominant ingredient in hummus and Baba Ghanoush. In Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Palestine, it is usually consumed as a dip or used as a garnish on falafel, shawarma, as well as other traditional dishes. Thus, consumer adoption to diverse forms of the tahini, coupled with the optimum nutritional benefits of the ingredient, is expected to boost the demand for tahini, all over the world.

Middle East Dominates the Global Market

Turkey cornered the larger share, with 31.9%, followed by Israel, Iran, Jordan, Saudi, and Lebanon. This clearly implies that around 90% of the global demand was recorded from Middle Eastern countries, in 2018. On considering the raw material supply for the market studied, in 2018, Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds with a production of 1.26 million metric ton. China was the largest importer, while Ethiopia was the largest exporter of sesame seeds. African countries, especially Egypt, is expected to dominate the market studied, both in terms of supply and demand, by the end of the forecast period, while Asian imports are expected to increase during the forecast period. Tahini products face intense competition, especially from the foreign markets, as it is a symbol of culinary culture. The health benefits associated with tahini, coupled with healthy food trend among consumers, has boosted the popularity of tahini in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The tahini market is a niche market, with various small and medium-sized companies coining a very minimal share in the world. This has resulted in very stiff competition. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the major factor for the fragmented nature of the studied market. The Middle East and Africa are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347175

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Tahini Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Tahini.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Tahini Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Tahini procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347175

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Geography5.1.1 North America5.1.1.1 United States5.1.1.2 Canada5.1.1.3 Mexico5.1.1.4 Rest of North America5.1.2 South America5.1.2.1 Brazil5.1.2.2 Argentina5.1.2.3 Rest of South America5.1.3 Asia – Pacific5.1.3.1 China5.1.3.2 India5.1.3.3 Singapore5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia – Pacific5.1.4 Europe5.1.4.1 Germany5.1.4.2 United Kingdom5.1.4.3 France5.1.4.4 Greece5.1.4.5 Russia5.1.4.6 Rest of Europe5.1.5 Africa5.1.5.1 Ethipoia5.1.5.2 Egypt5.1.5.3 Nigeria5.1.5.4 Rest of Africa5.1.6 Middle East5.1.6.1 Turkey5.1.6.2 Israel5.1.6.3 Iran5.1.6.4 Saudi Arabia5.1.6.5 Jordan5.1.6.6 Lebanon5.1.6.7 United Arab Emirates5.1.6.8 Rest of Middle East6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Sunshine International Foods, Inc.6.3.2 Kevala International LLC6.3.3 Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd6.3.4 R.J.M. Food Industries Ltd6.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Sal6.3.6 Al Yaman Factories6.3.7 Al Kanater6.3.8 El Rashidi El Mizan6.3.9 Halwani6.3.10 Haitoglou Bros SA6.3.11 MounirBissat6.3.12 Narin BYS Holding7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347175

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Size, Share Global Development Strategy, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Cancer Treatment Drugs Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

UV Detector Market Share 2020 Global Trend, Industry News, Industry Demand, Business Growth,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

General Aviation Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2025

Metamaterials Market Share, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2024

Nickel Sulfamate Market Size, Share Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

Medical Specimen Bags Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Telmisartan Market 2020 Size,Share Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2026