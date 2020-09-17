Artificial Turf Market 2020 Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Artificial Turf Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Artificial Turf Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Artificial Turf market.

The Artificial Turf Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

Artificial turfs find the highest use in contact sports, such as soccer and rugby, which are two of the most popular games in and around Europe, thus contributing to the significant share of the regional market. Many new artificial turfs were set up for soccer and rugby grounds between 2015 and 2016, with the most notable development being the usage of artificial turfs in FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in 2014, FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015, and in the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Scope of the Report

Artificial turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on residential lawns and commercial applications as well. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market share, size, and trends of the artificial turf market. The market operates at a B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

Key Market Trends

High Adoption of Artificial Grass in Various Sports Tournaments Driving the Market

Owing to minimum maintenance efforts and the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports and residential sectors, the artificial turf market is expected to hold a high growth potential. The factors that are responsible for the rising demand for artificial turf in the sports sector are the remarkable rise in the number of sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the growth of natural grass. For instance, in 2015, CCGrass installed six artificial grass football pitches for the Gwangju 2015 Universiade in South Korea, and all of them obtained the highest FIFA field certification.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

France is a major market for artificial turfs in Europe and has 1800 synthetic pitches, which account for 4% of all the pitches installed across France. Rugby is a major sport in France, and over the last six years, around 277 synthetic pitches have been installed, among the 29 countries where rugby is played. In Germany, DFB (German Football Association) installed 1,000 synthetic mini pitches, to increase the popularity and develop football in Germany, right from the grass root level. Luzhniki Olympic complex is the largest sports complex in Russia and is home to as many as ten artificial turf pitches. The 2018 FIFA World Cup final schedule was held in this stadium.

Competitive Landscape

The artificial turf market is highly fragmented. The top 3 players constitute around 41.93% share of the artificial turf market, while the other companies constitute for 54.14% of the market share. In the artificial turf market, the dynamics of the market region changes with geography. Tarkett group is the global leader in artificial turf market. But in Europe, Tencate grass is the market leader in the artificial turf market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Artificial Turf Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Artificial Turf.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Artificial Turf Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Artificial Turf procedures.

