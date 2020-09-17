Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue, Regional Forecast By 2020-2024

Global Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Latin America Diabetes Drugs market.

The Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

– The market for LATAM diabetes Drugs Market is USD 3.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness an approximate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population.

– The diabetic prevalence is high in the countries in the Latin American region, and Mexico is known to have a high number of diabetic patients due to the growing type 2 population in the country.

– The gradually growing obesity rate combined with the genetic predisposition for Type 2 diabetes is acting as a prominent driver for the increase in type two diabetic population over the last 40 years.

– Now close to 10% of the total population are living with diabetes in one form or the other. The diabetic patients in the LATAM region majorly type 2 patients that account for close to 90% of the total diabetic population in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The Market is segmented by category (insulin, oral anti-diabetic drugs, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs), by segment (basal or long-acting, bolus or fast-acting, traditional human insulin drugs, insulin biosimilars, GLP-1 receptor agonists, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT-2 inhibitors), and by geography.

Key Market Trends

Oral diabetic drug has high sales

– Type 2 oral diabetic drug has high sales in this region mainly due to the low-cost factor.

– Most of the drugs are generic and so are priced way lower than branded drugs.

– Biguanides are considered to be the first class of oral drugs for type 2 patients.

– Mexico is among the top 10 countries that have the highest market value and volume for Biguanides.

– The market for the generic diabetic drug has a high potential for future growth in various countries in the LATAM region.

Brazil accounts for the highest market share in Latin Ameria diabetes drugs market

– Brazil accounts for 51% of the diabetic drug market in LATAM. In 2017, mainly due to higher consumption of insulin by type 1 patients.

– Brazil accounts for close to 78% of all the type 1 patients in the region. Basal insulin Lantus accounts for the largest share by value of 89% in 2017 in the Brazil insulin market.

Competitive Landscape

– Novo Nordisk holds the highest market share in the Latin America diabetes drug market.

– Branded drugs of Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim Alliance is expected grow with the high CAGR of more than 15% in the forecast period

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Latin America Diabetes Drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Latin America Diabetes Drugs Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Latin America Diabetes Drugs procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Drivers4.3 Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 BY Drug5.1.1 Oral anti-diabetic drugs5.1.1.1 Biguanide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.1.1 Metformin5.1.1.2 Alpha – Glucosidase inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.2.1 Alpha – Glucosidase inhibitors5.1.1.3 Sodium – glucose cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.3.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)5.1.1.3.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)5.1.1.3.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)5.1.1.3.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)5.1.1.4 Dipeptidyl peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.4.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)5.1.1.4.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)5.1.1.4.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)5.1.1.4.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)5.1.1.4.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)5.1.1.5 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.5.1 Sulfonylureas5.1.1.6 Meglitinide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.6.1 Meglitinide5.1.2 Insulin5.1.2.1 Basal or Long Acting Insulins5.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)5.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)5.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast Acting Insulins5.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)5.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)5.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)5.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins5.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard5.1.2.3.2 Humilin5.1.2.3.3 Insuman5.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins5.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars5.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars5.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable drugs5.1.3.1 GLP1 receptor agonists5.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)5.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)5.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)5.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)5.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)5.1.4 Combination Drugs5.1.4.1 Insulin Combinations5.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)5.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)5.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)5.1.4.2 Oral Combination5.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)5.2 Geography5.2.1 Latin America5.2.1.1 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.1.2 Insulin5.2.1.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.1.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.2 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.2.2 Insulin5.2.1.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.2.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.3.2 Insulin5.2.1.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.3.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)6 MARKET INDICATORS6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2024)6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2024)7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1 Company Profiles7.1.1 Takeda7.1.2 Pfizer7.1.3 Eli Lilly7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals7.1.5 Astellas7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim7.1.7 Merck And Co.7.1.8 AstraZeneca7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb7.1.10 Novartis7.1.11 Sanofi7.1.12 Novo Nordisk8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

