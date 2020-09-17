Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2024

Global Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs market.

The Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

– The Middle East & Africa diabetes drugs market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 2793.99 million in 2018, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024, primarily due to the growing geriatric population.

– In most countries in the Middle East region, it is estimated that approximately USD 17 billion are spent on diabetes by consumers.

– The major cause for the growing diabetic population in this region is unhealthy lifestyles and urbanization.

– Most of the countries in the region has seen tremendous economic and industrial development in recent times, resulting in a shift in social behaviors.

Scope of the Report

The Middle East & Africa diabetes drugs market is segmented by product type (oral anti-diabetic drugs, insulin, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs) and geography.

Key Market Trends

Around 16 million People are Suffering from Diabetes in the Middle East & Africa Region

– In Middle East & Africa (MEA), 15.51 million people are suffering from diabetes, and this population is expected to increase in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.46%.

– In the MEA region, in 2018, the obesity rate was high with 42 million people, which was 21% of the total population. Obesity may lead to type-2 diabetes in the future.

– Egypt and Saudi Arabia have the highest diabetic population, with 53.3% and 28.2% market share in the market studied, respectively.

– For most of the population, sedentary lifestyles and endless fast-food options have replaced the traditional ways of work, travel, and cuisine, increasing the chance of getting diseases, such as type-2 diabetes.

– Increasing population and rising per capita income in these countries may result in increasing healthcare expenditure, which may drive the market studied during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Saudi Arabia Holds the Highest Market Share

– Saudi Arabia accounts for the largest market share in the MEA diabetic drugs market, which is close to 25.35% in 2018, and Oman is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 10.45% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The increasing sales of diabetic drugs in Saudi Arabia are due to the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country.

– The Middle Eastern countries have high diabetes prevalence, like Saudi Arabia – 24%, Kuwait – 23%, Bahrain – 22%, Qatar – 20%, and UAE – 19%.

– In 2018, insulin accounted for close to 33.37% of market share in the market studied. The insulin segment of the market studied in the MENA region was valued at 932.27 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2019-2024), where Saudi Arabia is expected to occupy 32.33% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

There have been constant innovations driven by manufacturers to compete and struggle in the market studied.

– Glynase and Diatab, which are considered to be generic medication, had high sales in the Middle East region, but were deemed to fall below the standards of the treatment, on which they were based. Thus, with the notification of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the decision of withdrawing these drugs was announced by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

– A new study on SGLT2 Class (Jardiance, Farxiga) reflects that the drug helps in treating kidney and cardio vascular diseases.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Middle East & Africa Diabetes Drugs procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

