Europe Diabetes Drugs Market Share, Size Global Opportunity Assessment , Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Europe Diabetes Drugs market.

The Europe Diabetes Drugs Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

– The European diabetes drug market is expected to record a high CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) due to the growing prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population levels, unhealthy diet, and increasing levels of physical inactivity.

– Diabetes is becoming an increasingly common health condition, which can disable patients and potentially lead to fatal health complications.

– Europe’s diabetes spending is approx. 9% of the total global healthcare expenditure; expenditure on diabetes largely varies among countries in Europe. It ranges from EUR 312 per-capita in the Republic of Macedonia to EUR 6,896 per-capita in Norway.

– Similarly, prevalence is also widely varied across Europe, ranging from 2.8% in Albania to 9.8% in Portugal. In high-income countries, diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.

– Currently, 30 countries out of 47 are implementing a national plan that includes diabetes individually or within a plan for non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

– Another ten have announced such plans for the near future. The remaining seven either have joined an international initiative on diabetes, or adopted a political resolution, or are covering diabetes in their national health plans. An increasing number of countries are moving toward plans for NCDs, rather than plans addressing diabetes alone. However, European countries still have to implement a fully comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to diabetes, including factors from outside the health sector within their diabetes policies.

Scope of the Report

The market is segmented by Category (Insulin, Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs, Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs, and Combination Drugs), by Segment (Basal or Long-acting, Bolus or Fast-acting, Traditional Human Insulin Drugs, Insulin Biosimilars, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, and SGLT-2 Inhibitors), and by Geography.

Key Market Trends

Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs and Insulin hold a Significant Market Share

– Among the diabetes drugs in the European region, oral anti-diabetic and insulin drugs occupy a significant market share.

– Of the insulin drugs, basal insulins subsegment’s market size is high due to high market penetration. Insulin glargine is the most widely used drug, and it has quite a few biosimilars in the market.

– SGLT-2 inhibitors and DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are expected to gain a significant market share and record a high CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

Germany & France Alone Occupy More than 30% of Share in European Diabetes Drugs Market

– Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market studied, with a considerable market share of 22%, followed by France.

– In the GLP-1 segment, Victoza holds the largest market share in the European region, and a similar trend is being observed in Germany as well. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells and suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.

– The German generics market is vast, and the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, pricing is a major issue in Germany, and many companies have backed-up with their plan to launch insulin in the country.

– In France, the oral DPP-4 drugs dominate the market, followed by GLP-1 and Insulin.

Competitive Landscape

– The market is highly consolidated, with a few significant manufacturers having a global market presence.

– Mergers and Acquisitions Among Major Players:

– The European Commission and Australian regulatory body approved marketing of Biocon, and the Mylan co-developed drug Insulin Glargine Semglee is boosting the demand in the diabetes market.

– Innovations in the Diabetes Drugs Market:

– Eli Lilly has submitted an application for Glucagon which can be administered via the nasal route in Europe and the United States if it approved it can be used to treat diabetes.

To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Europe Diabetes Drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

The Europe Diabetes Drugs Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Drivers4.3 Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Drug5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.1.1.1 Biguanide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.1.1 Metformin5.1.1.2 Alpha – Glucosidase Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.2.1 Alpha – Glucosidase Inhibitors5.1.1.3 Dopamine – D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)5.1.1.4 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport – 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)5.1.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)5.1.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)5.1.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)5.1.1.5 Dipeptidyl peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)5.1.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)5.1.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)5.1.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)5.1.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)5.1.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas5.1.1.7 Meglitinide (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.1.1.7.1 Meglitinide5.1.2 Insulin5.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins5.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)5.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)5.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)5.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins5.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)5.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)5.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)5.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins5.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard5.1.2.3.2 Humilin5.1.2.3.3 Insuman5.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins5.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars5.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars5.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.1.3.1 GLP1 Receptor Agonists5.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)5.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)5.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)5.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)5.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)5.1.3.2 Amylin Analogue5.1.3.2.1 Symlin (Pramlintide)5.1.4 Combination Drugs5.1.4.1 Insulin Combinations5.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)5.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)5.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)5.1.4.2 Oral Combination5.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)5.2 Geography5.2.1 Europe5.2.1.1 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.1.2 Insulin5.2.1.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.1.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.2.2 Insulin5.2.1.2.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.2.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.3.2 Insulin5.2.1.3.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.3.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.4.2 Insulin5.2.1.4.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.4.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.5 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.5.2 Insulin5.2.1.5.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.5.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.6.2 Insulin5.2.1.6.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.6.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)5.2.1.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs5.2.1.7.2 Insulin5.2.1.7.3 Non-insulin Injectable Drugs5.2.1.7.4 Combination Drugs5.2.1.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)6 MARKET INDICATORS6.1 Type-1 Diabetic Population (2012-2024)6.2 Type-2 Diabetic Population (2012-2024)7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1 Company Profiles7.1.1 Takeda7.1.2 Pfizer7.1.3 Eli Lilly7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals7.1.5 Astellas7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim7.1.7 Merck and Co.7.1.8 AstraZeneca7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb7.1.10 Novartis7.1.11 Sanofi8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

