Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market.

The Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The agricultural robots and mechatronics market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 42%.

Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent. Across the world, a huge decline of the workforce is observed due to many reasons, like the lack of skilled labor, aging of farmers, and young farmers finding farming an unattractive profession, thus encouraging trend for automated farming operations

Scope of the Report

Agricultural robots and mechatronics support farmers by performing agricultural operations, such as crop and animal sensing, weeding and drilling, integration of autonomous systems technologies into existing farm operational equipment such as tractors, robotic systems to harvest crops, and conduct complex dexterous operations and allied industry operations.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.

North America dominates the market

According to Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018. The United States is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.

Competitive Landscape

The agricultural robots and mechatronics market is highly fragmented, with top nine companies accounting for about more than 30% share of the market, while rest of the companies account for the remaining share. There are various major companies which are highly involved in the introduction of new products. For instance, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has launched DairyRobot R9500 in January 2019, Vision Robotics has launched Grapevine Pruner, Yamaha Motor Company has introduced agricultural unmanned helicopter in 2018 Fazer R, and DeLaval Inc. has launched robot OptiDuo™ and VMS™ milking system V300 in June 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming4.3.2 Shortage and Increasing Costs of Labor4.3.3 Growing Demand for Food and Agricultural Supply4.4 Market Restraints4.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise and Slow Adoption to Newer Technologies4.4.2 Specificity of Applications4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Force Analysis4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Type5.1.1 Autonomous Tractors5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)5.1.3 Robotic Milking5.1.4 Other Types5.2 Application5.2.1 Animal Farming5.2.2 Crop Production5.2.3 Forest Control5.2.4 Other Applications5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 United States5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Spain5.3.2.2 United Kingdom5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Germany5.3.2.5 Russia5.3.2.6 Italy5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia – Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific5.3.4 Rest of the World5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 South Africa5.3.4.4 Other Regions6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles

