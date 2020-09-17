Feed Probiotics Market Size 2020 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Feed Probiotics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Feed Probiotics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Feed Probiotics market.

The Feed Probiotics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The feed probiotics market was valued at USD 4,244.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Increasing consumer awareness regarding scientific animal nutrition is the major driving force behind the growth of the probiotic industry. Increase in industrialized livestock production, and the increasing demand for animal-based protein sources are the factors augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

Feed probiotics refer to the probiotics (beneficial micro-organisms) that are incorporated into base mixes and compound forms, with premix producers, farmers, compound feed producers, and base mix and concentrate producers as end consumers. The scope of the report does not include premix-based probiotics.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Animal-based Protein Sources

Increasing pressure on the livestock industry has intensified in the recent years, to meet the growing demand for meat and high-value animal protein. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization has led to a surge in global livestock consumption. The level of income and consumption of animal protein have been found to be directly correlated to the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs, which is increasing at the expense of staple foods. The highest growth in meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, and economic growth. For example, the demand for meat in China continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to the Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. Increasing life expectancy and limited availability of land and water resources for animal feed production, coupled with the robust demand for animal-based protein sources, is driving the market for feed probiotics.

Europe Dominates the Global Market

In the earlier days, most countries in Europe had used excessive amounts of antibiotics for their livestock. As the standardization of meat consumers in the importing country are increasing day by day, stocks with a higher level of antibiotics are getting rejected. Hence, farmers are asked to use natural ingredients as feed supplements. During this scenario, probiotics played a crucial role. In addition to the standardization, there are several amendments going on. For instance, the German Drug Act is aimed at gradually reducing the usage of antibiotics in livestock farming. In addition to this, there are new regulations in the regions, which are allowing the relevant authorities to check the frequency of antibiotics used in farm animals. Due to such restrictions, growers are pressurized to shift to natural feed ingredients, which is driving the growth of feed probiotics.

Competitive Landscape

The feed probiotics market is highly fragmented, with top five market players accounting for 8.95% of the market share. Three categories of players operate in the studied market, namely, R&D firms, manufacturing firms, and sales companies, and brand owners. Furthermore, the market consists of a number of integrated players, i.e., those who are active in the entire B2B value chain.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Feed Probiotics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Feed Probiotics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Feed Probiotics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Feed Probiotics procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

