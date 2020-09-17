Insecticides Market Size 2020 Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Insecticides Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Insecticides Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Insecticides market.

The Insecticides Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The insecticides market was valued at USD 16.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The number of pests in different crops, across the world, is rising, and there is a tremendous increase in the number of insecticide-resistant pests.

– Insecticides can be used to control a variety of pests; however, over time, they lose their effectiveness, as pests develop resistance, a significant decrease in sensitivity to a pesticide, which reduces the field performance of pesticides.

– Reliance on insecticide-based pest management of insect pests often leads to the development of insecticide resistance.

Scope of the Report

All active ingredients that are used to control insect pests, including biological insecticides and antimicrobial insecticide, have been considered within the research scope. The market under study includes insecticides applied by owners or operators and commercial applicators, to farms and facilities that are involved in the production of raw agricultural commodities, fiber, mainly food, and tobacco. The market under study also includes crop and field applications, as well as non-crop and post-harvest use in agriculture.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

According to FAO, the food demand in the United States is expected to increase by 50% to 90% by 2050. The world population is expected to grow by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. Many factors, from climate change to outbreak of pests and lack of investment, make it challenging to produce enough food. The demand for food is expected to increase in the near future due to the increasing population, as well as rising income of individuals, in the United States. The percentage of arable land area is falling in the United States, which indicates the need to increase agricultural productivity to meet the increasing demand of the US population, as well as of the countries that import from the United States. Owing to these trends, the market demand for food is expected to increase, thereby, increasing the demand for insecticides, globally.

Increasing Insecticide Consumption in the Asia-Pacific Region

Rise in the number of resistant pests, increasing food demand, and need for increased agricultural productivity are the major factors driving the insecticides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Farmers will need to increase production by increasing productivity and using pesticides to control the damage caused by pests. Without the use of crop protection products, such as insecticides, the overall food production may decline, as due to climate changes and pests, farmers are facing yield fluctuations by about 30%. Owing to the above reasons, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of insecticide consumption.

Competitive Landscape

In the insecticides market, companies are adopting various strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions, to gain a larger share in the market. The global insecticides market is a largely consolidated market, with the top seven companies accounting for around 40% of the total market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Insecticides Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Insecticides.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Insecticides Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Insecticides procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Drivers4.1.1 Rise in the Number of Resistant Pests4.1.2 Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity4.2 Market Restraints4.2.1 Strict Regulations with Respect to Insecticide Usage4.2.2 High Costs Associated with Developing New Products4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants4.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Origin5.1.1 Synthetic Insecticide5.1.2 Bio-insecticide5.2 By Application5.2.1 Grains and Cereals5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds5.2.3 Commercial Crops5.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables5.2.5 Turf and Ornamentals5.2.6 Other Applications5.3 By Insect Pest Type5.3.1 Sucking Pest Insecticides5.3.2 Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticides5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.1.4 Rest of North America5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Spain5.4.2.5 Italy5.4.2.6 Russia5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 South America5.4.4.1 Brazil5.4.4.2 Argentina5.4.4.3 Rest of South America5.4.5 Africa5.4.5.1 South Africa5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd6.3.2 American Vanguard Corporation6.3.3 BASF SE6.3.4 Bayer CropScience6.3.5 DowDuPont6.3.6 FMC Corporation6.3.7 Isagro SPA6.3.8 Monsanto Company6.3.9 NuFarm Limited6.3.10 Syngenta AG6.3.11 Sumitomo Chemical6.3.12 UPL Limited7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

