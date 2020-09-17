Biofertilizers Market Size 2020 Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Biofertilizers Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Biofertilizers Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Biofertilizers market.

The Biofertilizers Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The biofertilizers market was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

– North America cornered the largest share of around 27.7% in the global market.

– Increased practice of organic farming, need for improving soil organic matter, and favorable regulatory structure are the major factors driving the market.

– While, low product efficacy under unfavorable conditions, high demand for synthetic fertilizers, and low shelf-life of microorganisms are expected to restrain the market.

Scope of the Report

Biofertilizers are defined as substances comprising living microbes, which when applied to seed, plant, and soil, stimulate growth by supplying essential nutrients, such as N, P, and other mineral nutrients. Moreover, inoculants that provide nutrients to plants are considered as biofertilizers in this report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters of the global biofertilizers market. The market has been segmented based on the type of microorganism, technology type, application, crop type, and geography.

Key Market Trends

The Rising Trend of Organic Farming is Driving the Demand for Biofertilizers

The rise in demand for organic products is booming, not only due to the increase in conscientious consumers, but also due to rising incomes, along with improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. As a result, the increasing demand for organic food, worldwide, has increased the area under organic farming. The area under global organic farming increased from 37.5 million hectares in 2012 to 57.8 million hectares in 2016. The aforementioned factors indicate that the increase in organic farming practices resulted in improved soil fertility, along with the extensive usage of organic products, like biofertilizers. This has further triggered the demand for biofertilizer products, as they are organic and help in maintaining the ecological balance.

North America Dominates the Biofertilizers Market

North America is the largest market for biofertilizers and accounted for around 28% of the global market share in 2017. In North America, the United States holds the largest share, with more than half of the North American share. The rise in organic and environment-friendly farming practices has increased the demand for biofertilizer products, particularly in the United States and Canada. However, Canada and Mexico are still emerging markets in the North American biofertilizer taxonomy. Therefore, the multifarious advantages of biofertilizers lead to their wide applicability, as well as increased adoption and usage of biofertilizers in sustainable agriculture. The positive agricultural outlook in the country has propelled the demand for bio-based products in the region. The North American region is expected to retain its market in the coming future, due to the increased use of bio-based crop nutrition products and rising food quality standards.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented, with many small and large players present across different geographical regions. The global biofertilizers market being unregulated is the reason why there are many small companies in the market. Once proper regulations are put in place, it is likely that the market will be consolidated among a few companies.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Biofertilizers Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Biofertilizers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Biofertilizers Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Biofertilizers procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

