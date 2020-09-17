Seed Treatment Market Share 2020 Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Seed Treatment Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Seed Treatment Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Seed Treatment market.

The Seed Treatment Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The seed treatment market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Europe is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.2% of the overall market. By application techniques, seed dressing is the largest segment of the market studied and registered a 37.3% share of the global market in 2018.

– Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments because seed treatment offers effective seed protection from pathogens, insects, and other pests, in addition to contributing to the healthy and uniform stand establishment of a variety of crops produced.

– The seed treatment market is driven by increasing awareness among the farming community, increasing demand for food grains, and economic growth among countries, among other factors.

– Innovation in seed treatment technology is important to combat the problem of climate change, develop resistance toward certain agrochemicals, and stay ahead of competitors. Hence, more seed industries are focusing toward forging new collaborations and the introduction of new products, in order to take advantage of innovations in both biology and chemistry of new seed treatment technologies. For instance, DowDuPont Inc. had launched three critical seed treatment products for farmers in Canada and the United States in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The corporations in seed treatment operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. Environmental concerns regarding the use of chemical seed treatment agents have been gaining ground, in recent times. Due to this, the market for biological seed treatment agents, that are free of toxic chemicals and provide treatment options on par with or even better than chemical agents, has been in high demand, over the past few years. Multiple seed banks are being managed by the governments of developing countries, at national, as well as village level, in order to store seeds that are properly treated by seed treatment chemicals, hence preventing the rotting of seeds.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Cost of High-quality Seeds

High cost associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds is one of the significant factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market, globally. Seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect investments made on good quality seeds, due to an increase in regulatory issues relating to fumigation, as well as the foliar application of pesticides. Replanting of seeds, due to poor germination and insect attack is expensive. Moreover, the high cost of labor requirements is associated with the overall cost. Thus, seed treatment is an effective solution for farmers because good quality seeds lead to better produce. Owing to the fact that most of the GM seeds are costly and treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in area of cultivation of GM crops, which is positively affecting the growth of the seed treatment market. For the past five years, developing countries have planted more biotech crops, 19 developing countries planted 54% (99.6 million hectares) of the global biotech hectares, which boosts the demand for more biotech seeds.

Europe Dominates the Seed Treatment Market

In 2018, Europe witnesses the highest share in the seed treatment market and Spain has the largest market for seed treatment, followed by France, Germany, and Russia. A significant part of the organic crops produced in Spain is mainly used for exporting to other European countries, and increasing demand for the organic farming market in Europe is increasing the demand for the non-chemical seed treatment products. The demand for treated seeds is high in Germany, as cereal crops, like maize, barley, and fruits and vegetables, like grapes and sugar beet, are cultivated on a large scale in the country. Ban of GMO seeds, demand for higher yield, and the government’s discouragement in use of chemical products in the region, are encouraging the use of the biological seed treatment products.

Competitive Landscape

The seed treatment market is highly consolidated. Several big players, like Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, and few others, occupy a major portion of the market studied, having a diverse and increasing product portfolio. Companies are focusing majorly on new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, which help in increasing their market shares. The development of bio-based seed treatment products has a massive potential for expansion during the forecast period, with advantages, like environmental sustainability and lesser regulations for development, and launch of new products.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Seed Treatment Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Seed Treatment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Seed Treatment Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Drivers4.2 Market Restraints4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Application5.1.1 Chemical5.1.2 Non-chemical/Biological5.2 Function5.2.1 Seed Protection5.2.2 Seed Enhancement5.2.3 Other Functions5.3 Crop Type5.3.1 Grains and Cereals5.3.2 Oilseeds5.3.3 Vegetables5.3.4 Other Crop Types5.4 Application Techniques5.4.1 Seed Coating5.4.2 Seed Pelleting5.4.3 Seed Dressing5.4.4 Other Application Techniques5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.1.4 Rest of North America5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Russia5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Italy5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 South America5.5.4.1 Brazil5.5.4.2 Argentina5.5.4.3 Rest of South America5.5.5 Africa5.5.5.1 South Africa5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Syngenta International AG6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG6.3.3 BASF SE6.3.4 DowDuPont Inc.6.3.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd6.3.6 Bioworks Inc.6.3.7 Germains Seed Technology6.3.8 Incotec Group BV6.3.9 Monsanto Company6.3.10 Nufarm Limited6.3.11 Plant Health Care6.3.12 Precision Laboratories6.3.13 Valent Biosciences Corporation6.3.14 Verdesian Life Sciences6.3.15 Advanced Biological Systems7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

