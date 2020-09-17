Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Share, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market.

The Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The European electric vehicle battery management system market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 791.03 million in 2018, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 21.27% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– In vehicles, the battery management system is primarily used for managing and protecting the cells in a battery pack. Safe and optimum use of the energy stored is highly essential in a vehicle battery pack, due to the growing electrification in vehicles. Factors, such as the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems and growing consumption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics, coupled with technical advancements, are aiding the market’s growth significantly.

– Features, like start/stop, electric power steering, and electric braking systems have increased the power load on the battery. Therefore, prioritizing all these electrical loads on a scale from comfort to safety level has been a major issue in the vehicle electric system. Therefore, the intelligent battery management system (IBMS) has been gaining attention among the automobile manufacturers, which aided its adoption across the world.

– Companies are primarily focused on entering into international deals, as well as are heavily investing in R&D projects. For instance, Ficosa, a Spain-based company, signed five important contracts for the battery management system. The orders placed by Tier II companies are valued at USD 233.35 million, and are expected to be deployed in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Scope of the Report

The ongoing demand for incorporation of electric components in vehicles across the world, latest R&D investment in energy saving projects, growing demand for electric vehicles particularly in developing countries, and growing stringent emission regulation are expected to increase the demand in the market studied. The scope of the report includes propulsion type (hybrid and electric) and vehicle type.

Key Market Trends

The Passenger Cars Segment is Driving the Demand for Battery Management System

Europe is one of the largest market for electric vehicles across the world, where the demand for electric cars is growing rapidly in every country, which is fueling the demand for battery management system in the region.

In 2017, Europe noticed more than 279 thousand unit sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– Plug-in hybrid car sales recorded nearly 144 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 33% from 2016.

– Battery electric car sales recorded nearly 135 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 49% from 2016.

The countries, like Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and France captured nearly 70% of the market share in European hybrid and electric car sales in 2017.

– Germany experienced approximately 117% increase in the hybrid and electric car registrations, with 54 thousand units in 2017 from 2016.

– Norway documented the highest hybrid and electric car registrations, reaching 62 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– In 2017, the United Kingdom witnessed 47 thousand unit sales of hybrid and electric cars, an increase of 28% from previous year.

Owing to the growing sales of hybrid and electric passenger cars, automobile manufacturers plan to extend their battery management system production capacities over the forecast period.

Norway is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market

Norway is a leader in the deployment of electric cars. The country’s electric cars run almost exclusively off the country’s copious hydropower resource. Nearly a third of all new cars sold in the country in 2018 was expected to be a plug-in model either fully electric or a hybrid, and experts expect the share to rise to as much as 40% in 2019.

The Norwegian parliament has set a target that all new cars must have zero emissions by 2025. However, such enthusiastic embracing of electric vehicles by ordinary Norwegians is not all down to ecological benefits but something more simple, money. Meanwhile motorists are typically subject to punitive levels of taxation, those who buy a purely electric vehicle are rewarded with a string of incentives worth thousands of pounds. Buyers escape heavy import or purchase taxes and are also exempted from 25% VAT.

Apart from Norway, Germany is also witnessing increased demand for electric vehicles, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market studied. The government launched a USD 350 million program in 2017, to install DC fast chargers around the country, and Tesla has begun rapidly building out its Supercharger network. The German government has funded for the development of a nationwide fast-charging network long ago, the results of the funding are now being used by thousands of new electric-car drivers each month.

Competitive Landscape

The European electric vehicle battery management system market is highly consolidated, with major players, like Denso, Bosch, Continental, and Panasonic Corporation. Denso Corporation had dominated the market studied. The powertrain division of Denso in 2017 was worth JPY 1,260.6 million. The company is planning to capture nearly 30% of global electrification market share by 2025. In order to achieve the aforementioned market share, the company is eyeing on Europe electric vehicle business and is trying to expand the battery management system division. Other players in the market studied include Hitachi Automotive system, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, etc.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

