Ballistic Composites Market Share, Size Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

The market for ballistic composites is expected to register a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand from the defense and aerospace industries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Ballistic Composites market.

The Ballistic Composites Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The market for ballistic composites is expected to register a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand from the defense and aerospace industries.

The oil and gas industry dominated the market in 2017, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing oil and gas activities across the world.

– The rise in defense expenditures and budgets of many countries, and the demand for lightweight materials for protection against ballistic threats are likely to act as opportunities in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as the United States and Canada.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Vehicle Armors

– Vehicle armors go into ground vehicles, sea vehicles, and helicopters.

– Increasing warfare across the world is increasing the demand for military vehicles required in warships, which is likely to increase the demand for vehicle armor during the forecast period.

– Composite materials have gradually crept into armor systems for naval vessels and land combat vehicles. They have displaced steel, aluminum, and even titanium alloys, partly due to improved ballistic efficiencies similar to the significant advancements in specific strength and stiffness made in structural materials, as well as being lightweight. Composite parts can be part of the primary armor, especially effective against fragmentation, originating from grenades, mortars, artillery, and other explosive devices. Vehicles can use armor laminates of either S-glass or Kevlar fabric.

– Land combat vehicles are protected by armor sufficient to withstand heavy machinegun fire and overhead artillery fire. These vehicles have external armor kits, which include glass fiber reinforced support plates. A strengthened undercarriage protects the personnel inside from mines. Exterior armor design generally includes modular expandable armor system panels, made with ceramic-faced woven aramid, roof interiors consist of molded-woven aramid reinforced composites, and interior sides contain molded, S-fiberglass-reinforced composites.

– Armor protection is also required on the bottom of helicopters against ground fire from small arms. As the fuselage of helicopters needs to be light, the base portion is generally vulnerable to small arms fire from the ground, which puts the occupants at risk. Lightweight armor for the bottom of helicopters has been in use for many years.

– In the area of vehicle armor, ballistic composites have provided the following benefits: reduced the weight of a vehicle, increased mobility, decreased number of components required to armor, increased fuel efficiency, and increased life of the vehicle.

North American Region to Dominate the Market

The North America region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing aerospace and defense industrial activities and the increasing need to bring down the cost, lower carbon dioxide emissions, and fuel consumption. In February 2018, the US government proposed a defense budget of USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The United States was the most significant defense spending nation in 2018, with a spending of USD 647 billion, which shows an increase of 6.07% from that of FY 2017. The United States also struck a major deal with Saudi Arabia for arms deal sales, along with the sale of F-35 combat aircraft. Moreover, the US army announced its plans of spending about USD 1.4 billion on the manufacturing of lightweight tanks project, over the forecast period. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the ballistic composites market in the region is expected to increase at a significant rate, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ballistic composites market is highly consolidated, with top five players accounting for 50% of the market share. The major companies include DowDuPont, Royal DSM, Honeywell, Royal Ten Cate, and Teijin.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Ballistic Composites Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Ballistic Composites.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Ballistic Composites Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Ballistic Composites procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Many Countries4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Need for High Investments in R&D4.2.2 Other Restraints4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Fiber Type5.1.1 Aramids5.1.2 Ultra-high-molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)5.1.3 S-glass5.1.4 Other Fiber Types5.2 By Matrix Type5.2.1 Polymer5.2.2 Polymer-ceramic5.2.3 Metal5.3 By Application5.3.1 Vehicle Armor5.3.2 Body Armor5.3.3 Helmets and Face Protection5.3.4 Other Applications5.4 Geography5.4.1 Asia-Pacific5.4.1.1 China5.4.1.2 India5.4.1.3 Japan5.4.1.4 South Korea5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.2 North America5.4.2.1 United States5.4.2.2 Canada5.4.2.3 Mexico5.4.3 Europe5.4.3.1 Germany5.4.3.2 United Kingdom5.4.3.3 Italy5.4.3.4 France5.4.3.5 Spain5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe5.4.4 South America5.4.4.1 Brazil5.4.4.2 Argentina5.4.4.3 Rest of South America5.4.5 Middle East & Africa5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.4.5.2 South Africa5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis**6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 BAE Systems6.4.2 Barrday Corporation6.4.3 Royal DSM NV6.4.4 DowDuPont6.4.5 FY Composites OY6.4.6 Gaffco Ballistics6.4.7 Gurit Holding AG6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.6.4.9 II-VI M Cubed6.4.10 MKU Limited6.4.11 PRF Composite Materials6.4.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials6.4.14 Southern States LLC6.4.15 Teijin Limited6.4.16 Waco Composites7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Development of Terrain Motor Vehicles with Ballistic Protection

