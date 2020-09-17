Automotive Switch Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Switch Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Automotive Switch Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive Switch market.

The Automotive Switch Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The automotive switch market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 25.80 billion in 2018, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 8.59% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The increasing electronic content in the vehicles and increasing focus and enactment of stringent emission and fuel economy norms are expected to drive the demand for automotive switches. However, with the advent of growing awareness of virtual assistants and the inclusion of voice recognition technology in the vehicles, the market studied is expected to witness hindrance in the coming years.

– Automotive switches market captures major demand from IC engine vehicles, followed by hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles. Button type switches capture the majority of the market, with approximately 50%, followed by knob and touch pad, with 32% and 18%, respectively.

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue to dominate the market studied and is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing automotive industry and rising demand for technologically-advanced vehicles, which include safety features, infotainment systems, and HVAC systems.

– Some of the major players dominating the market studied are Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Continental AG, Omron Corp., Hella (New Zealand), ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., and Autoliv Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report

The automotive switch market covers all the latest investment and acquisition made by major players, the demand for electronic features in a vehicle, and initiatives taken by the government to make the vehicles safer. The scope of the report includes

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage of Electronics in Vehicles Produced Across the World

The automotive industry is transitioning from hardware- to software-defined vehicles, and the average software and electronics content per vehicle is increasing rapidly. Both government involvement and consumers’ demand for greater automatic control of systems have been resulting in the increased use of electronics in vehicles. Additionally, the increasing focus toward autonomous vehicles, and making cars smarter (by making them able to connect with each other, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications), along with ensuring convenience for the consumers, the demand for electronic systems in new cars has been increasing rapidly. Moreover, the demand for automotive electronics has further increased, as technologies are being made widely available in mid-range and entry-level cars and also because consumers purchase technology-based aftermarket products.

The drivetrain electrification, especially in fully electric vehicles, has the advantages of high energy efficiency and zero tailpipe emissions. Thereby, the advent of a broad suite of microcontrollers, power semiconductors, switches, and sensors for the pure electric vehicle segment is expected to help drive the growth of the automotive switch market.

Geographical Trends

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the automotive switch market, followed by Europe and North America. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The factors making China one of the largest growing markets for switches are low costs, due to the domestic concentration of manufacturing plants, and more sales.

The demand for automotive switches in India is growing swiftly, as the manufacturers are expanding their business by acquiring major players and also investing in R&D projects. For Instance: In March 2018, TVS Group acquired stake in ZF Electronics (TVS) India. TVS group informed that TVS Srichakra Limited (TSL) is acquiring 500,000 equity shares in ZF Electronics (TVS) India Pvt. Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited.

The US companies are entering into partnerships and spending more on R&D projects and offering products with the latest technology and maximum efficiency. For instance:

– Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. The company has designed its latest FemtoSwitch load switches for the automotive industry. As these switches have very low quiescent current and shutdown current, they are ideal for preserving battery life in specific products, such as automotive smart-keys.

In France, the enactment of the EUs’ stringent emission regulations, the investment in driver safety segment, and installation of research and development (R&D) plants to improvise the ADAS systems have so far ensured the growth of the automotive switch market in the country. Additionally, installation of safety systems, like ABS and ESC, have also boosted the need for electromechanical braking automotive switch in the European region.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive switch market is characterized by the presence of numerous domestic and international players, resulting in a highly fragmented market environment. In the market studied, 12 international and regional players account for approximately 27% of the market share and the remaining 73% of the market share is dominated by other players (domestic and international players).

The automotive switch market consists of various players, such as Tokai Rika Co., Ltd, Autoliv Inc., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co, Continental AG, Alps Electric Co., Panasonic Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, etc.

The market studied is driven by merger and acquisition, and joint venture activities, rising automotive sales in Europe, and highly emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific regions. In the last quarter of 2016, Northeast Industry Group acquired Delphi’s mechanical project division that manufactures column switches, switch modules, and switches, with an annual production capacity of 30 million. The strategy of the acquisition was to increase the production capacity of switches and cater to their widespread clients, like BMW, Daimler, Fiat, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors, etc.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Automotive Switch Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Automotive Switch.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Automotive Switch Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Automotive Switch procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Switch Type5.1.1 Knob5.1.2 Button5.1.3 Touchpad5.2 Application5.2.1 Indicator System Switches5.2.2 Electronic System Switches5.2.3 HVAC5.2.4 EMS Switches5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Russia5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.2 South Africa5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Alps Electric6.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH6.3.3 Continental AG6.3.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.6.3.5 Omron Corporation6.3.6 Panasonic Corporation6.3.7 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd6.3.8 Minda Corporation Limited6.3.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS8 DISCLAIMER

