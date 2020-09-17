US Biofungicide Market Share, Size Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global US Biofungicide Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. US Biofungicide Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the US Biofungicide market.

The US Biofungicide Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The US biofungicide market was valued at USD 461 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the major share of 55%, followed by turf and ornamentals with 15.2%, in 2018.

The need to feed an ever-growing population, coupled with an increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, is anticipated to drive the market’s growth. Food safety is a primary concern for American consumers. Therefore, it is a vital issue for both buyers (produce) and retailers. Biofungicides improve crop quality, by preventing pest damage and promoting physiological benefits in plants, including increased fruit size and enhanced color.

Scope of the Report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the United States biofungicide market. The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type.

Key Market Trends

The Fastest Market Growing Segment by Crop Type – Fruits and Vegetables

In the United States, biofungicides are mostly adopted in the integrated pest management programs, particularly formulated for fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the government is promoting the application of biofungicides. To increase the application of biofungicides in the agriculture and horticulture industries, companies, like Ag Biome, are receiving registrations for their products from EPA. For instance, in 2018, AgBiome and Sipcam announced a joint development project that would focus on innovative combination products for specific crop markets in the United States. The company also received approval for Zio in turf and ornamentals in the country during 2017.

Challenges in the Grains & Cereals Segment

The grains and cereals sub-segment of the market studied occupied only 15.4% of the market share, despite having the largest area among all crop types. Although the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 % during the forecast period, a few challenges still remain. In this segment, rice, corn, and wheat are the major crops, which account for a high market share.

The US government is promoting the use of biofungicides, especially for cereals. However, they are not used widely, primary due to low awareness and high prices. The high value of seed germplasm led to greater use of seed treatments, including biocontrols, in order to protect the developing seedling.

Competitive Landscape

The US biofungicide market is a fragmented one, with major companies accounting for just 36% of the market share, and almost 64% of the biocontrol companies being held by other private enterprises. Product differentiation, through the development of new products, is one of the prominent strategies applied for further intensification in the matured markets.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global US Biofungicide Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of US Biofungicide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global US Biofungicide Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with US Biofungicide procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Crop Type5.1.1 Grains and Cereals5.1.2 Oilseeds5.1.3 Commercial Crops5.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables5.1.5 Turf and Ornamentals6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 BioWorks Inc.6.3.2 Marrone Bio Innovations6.3.3 Certis USA LLC6.3.4 Isagro USA6.3.5 Novozyme Biologicals6.3.6 Valent BioSciences LLC6.3.7 Syngenta AG6.3.8 De Sangosse Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

