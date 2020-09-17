US Vertical Farming Market Share, Size Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global US Vertical Farming Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. US Vertical Farming Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the US Vertical Farming market.

The US Vertical Farming Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The US vertical farming market was valued at USD 740 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the significant share of 47%, followed by herbs and micro-greens with 35%, in 2018.

Shrinking per capita agricultural land and rapid pace of development of precision farming technologies are expected to drive the market growth, while, limitation on types of crops grown and high initial investments can restrain the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market for vertical farming across the United States. The market has been segmented based on the growing mechanism, structure type, and crop type. The estimations and market sizing offer margins of the bulk buyers and the retailers buying from vertical farms for further sales. The corporations operate in B2C format. These do not include raw material supplying companies.

Key Market Trends

The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics

The United States is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North America, given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type

The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The US vertical farming market is highly fragmented, with more than 2,000 farms across the United States. Small indoor vertical farms are high in number, as compared to large-scale farms, in the United States. According to Intelligence’s analysis, around 61% of the indoor vertical farms in the country, currently, are of small scale, whereas large-scale farms account for a share of 39%.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global US Vertical Farming Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global US Vertical Farming Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with US Vertical Farming procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Growth Mechanism5.1.1 Aeroponics5.1.2 Hydroponics5.1.3 Aquaponics5.2 Structure5.2.1 Building-Based Vertical Farms5.2.2 Shipping Container Vertical Farms5.3 Crop Type5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables5.3.2 Herbs and Micro-greens5.3.3 Flowers and Ornamentals5.3.4 Other Crop Types6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Company Profiles6.2.1 Aero Farms6.2.2 Freight Farms6.2.3 Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.6.2.4 Green Spirit Farms6.2.5 Plenty Unlimited Inc6.2.6 Bowery Farming Inc.6.2.7 Altius Farms7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

