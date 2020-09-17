Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market Share, Size Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347204

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Middle East & Africa Ammunition market.

The Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The Middle East & Africa ammunition market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3.5%, during the forecast period.

– In Africa, many illegal activities, like smuggling, illegal mining, poaching, etc. are taking place, and countries in the Middle East, such as Libya, Syria, and Yemen, have been fighting civil wars. Increasing terrorist activities and the growth of radicals in many countries in Middle East & Africa are forcing the governments to strengthen their law enforcement agencies and military. This may boost the procurement of ammunition in the coming years.

– High military spending of many countries in the Middle East region is also a growth driver for the market studied in the region.

– Countries in the Middle East are currently focusing on the development of their indigenous military manufacturing capabilities. This is expected to further strengthen the market in the region.

Scope of the Report

Ammunition includes all types of objects, which can be fired from a weapon that is either lethal or non-lethal. The military segment includes procurements by the military (army, navy, and air force), homeland security, local law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and special forces. The civilian segment includes the use of ammunition for sports and civilian uses. Furthermore, the market study includes the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment had the Highest Market Share in 2018

At present, the military segment has the highest market share compared to the civilian segment. The large difference in shares is primarily attributed to the large procurement quantities of ammunition for military and law enforcement purposes. The increasing terrorist, rebel, and illegal activities in the region are demanding a high involvement of army, navy, air force, and law enforcement agencies to tackle these issues. Growth in the military segment is also expected to be high, as the governments in the region are trying to strengthen their militaries.

Saudi Arabia is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand for Ammunition During the Forecast Period

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of arms in the world, during 2014 – 2018, accounted for 12% of the total arms imported during that period. Apart from the imports, the country also has local ammunition manufacturers, like SAMI that supplies ammunition to its military. Thus, the market in the country is the largest in the Middle East & Africa region. However, over the same period, the imports from Kuwait and Israel have grown by around 350%, while that of Egypt, Qatar, and Oman have a growth of about 200%. The markets in these countries are expected to grow further, owing to the ongoing procurements of new combat aircraft and armored vehicles, which may generate demand for the respective ammunitions used in those vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

Previously, major Western arms manufacturers sold their ammunition mostly to NATO allies and other European states. However, now the focus is shifted to the Middle East & African region. More than one-third of the total arms imports in the world are from this region. Thus, the market is primarily dominated by foreign players. However, the growth of local manufacturers, like SAMI, Elbit Systems PLC, etc., has started in the past decade, and slowly their share is growing. In addition, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest importer of arms, has decided to up the share of its local defense manufacturing by 50% by 2030. This move is expected to change the dynamics of the market studied during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347204

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Middle East & Africa Ammunition.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Middle East & Africa Ammunition Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Middle East & Africa Ammunition procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4000 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347204

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 PESTLE Analysis5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Type5.1.1 Small Caliber5.1.2 Medium Caliber5.1.3 Large Caliber5.1.4 Mortar and Artillery Ammunition5.2 Application5.2.1 Non-lethal5.2.2 Lethal5.3 End User5.3.1 Civilian5.3.2 Military5.4 Country5.4.1 Saudi Arabia5.4.2 Egypt5.4.3 UAE5.4.4 Iraq5.4.5 Israel5.4.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Vendor Market Share6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 BAE Systems PLC6.4.2 Rheinmetall AG6.4.3 Nexter Munitions6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation6.4.5 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation6.4.7 Denel PMP6.4.8 SAMI6.4.9 Emirates Defense Industries Company (BARIJ Munitions)6.4.10 BMC6.4.11 ASELSAN6.4.12 Elbit Systems*7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347204

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market Growth by Region, Application, Top Companies, Driver, Trends & Forecasts to 2024

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Share, Size Global Industry Demand, Future Growth, Regional Trend,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Leading Players Updates, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2026

Health Products Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Electrolytic Nickel Market Size, Share Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

Isotretinoin Drugs Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Cryogenic Flow Meters Market 2020 Size,Share Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Reference Management Software Market Share 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Smart Mining Equipment Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Cellos Market Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025