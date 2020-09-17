Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market.

The Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

– The use of robots in space exploration, integration of AI in aircraft cockpits, implementation of automated baggage check-in, customer queries, and answers, biometric-based passenger check-in, and other technological developments in airports are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

– The utilization of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing process of the aircraft is anticipated to increase the production rate without compromising the quality of the product. Aerospace giants, like Boeing and Airbus, are investing in this technology, and such investments by OEMs are expected to help the market studied to grow.

– Incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the design of traditional battle networks is expected to enhance the performance of the current platforms of the armed forces around the world.

– The massive investments made by countries, like the United States, Russia, China, and Israel in the next generation defense systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries, like India, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea, are expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market.

Scope of the Report

The study includes the use of artificial intelligence and robotics for various applications in aerospace and defense. Some of the important aspects covered in the study are use of AI and robotics in manufacturing of aircraft, operations and fleet management, and other applications by airlines; airport operations (like passenger handling, aircraft monitoring, inventory management, and others); military applications (defense communications systems, unmanned systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, among others).

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During 2019-2024

The military segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in AI, deep-learning, and robotics are aiding new military capabilities to the armed forces, with its applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and nuclear weapons systems. Countries are also investing in these technologies to improve the operating efficiency of the detection systems, the accuracy of the weapons systems, and enhance battlefield communications. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) started Project Maven initiative that aims to bring AI and computer algorithms to war zones. Such investments are fuelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America Region Dominates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Aerospace and Defense Market, in Terms of Market Share

North America is expected to remain the largest market. This is majorly due to extensive investments of the US government into AI and also because of the investments of defense companies, like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Boeing, among others. Development and deployment of robot parking helpers, facial recognition, and robot airport security are also adding a significant share to the growth of the market in this region. In the last couple of years, robotic customer service agents were deployed at Mineta San Jose International Airport to help navigate through the terminal. Additionally, big blue security robot was deployed at LaGuardia Airport to patrol terminal B. Such implementations of technology to improve security and operational efficiency of the airports are also acting as major driving factors in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense market is highly fragmented with a lot of companies involved in developing robotics and AI. Some of the prominent players in the market studied are SITA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales SA, and Intel Corporation. The strategic investments and new business models may help companies to manufacture and provide AI-based solutions for its customers. Boeing launched disruptive computing and networks (DC&N) that is into research and development of solutions in AI, complex systems optimization, and secure communications for government and commercial applications. The partnerships and acquisitions of the local companies that have software and hardware capabilities compatible with machine learning and robotics are expected to increase the profitability of the key players in the aerospace and defense market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Offering5.1.1 Hardware5.1.2 Software5.1.3 Service5.2 Application5.2.1 Military5.2.2 Commercial Aviation5.2.3 Space5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Rest of the World6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Airbus SE6.4.2 IBM6.4.3 The Boeing Company6.4.4 Nvidia Corporation6.4.5 General Electric6.4.6 Thales SA6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation6.4.8 Intel Corporation6.4.9 Iris Automation Inc.6.4.10 SITA7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347205

