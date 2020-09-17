Connected Aircraft Market Share, Size Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Connected Aircraft Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Connected Aircraft Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Connected Aircraft market.

The Connected Aircraft Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The connected aircraft market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period.

– The increasing procurement of new generation aircraft and the need to upgrade the existing connectivity systems to new more efficient ones are driving the market studied.

– The growing emphasis on the reliability and safety of the aircraft and the passengers has made the airlines to invest in these connected aircraft technologies. The need to enhance the passenger experience is also a huge driver for the growth of the market studied.

– Through the air-to-ground connectivity, continuous monitoring of various aircraft components becomes possible, which may reduce maintenance costs and make the process of maintenance faster and easier, thereby reducing the turnaround times of the aircraft.

Scope of the Report

The commercial aircraft segment mentioned in the study covers both airlines and general aviation. Furthermore, the report covers the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

The Commercial Aircraft Segment Accounted for the Highest Market Share in 2018

In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment of the market studied has a higher market share, compared to military aircraft segment. The higher share is primarily attributed to the demand for the connected aircraft technology from commercial airliners. Inflight connectivity has been a prime matter of focus for commercial aviation for the past few years, and airlines started to adopt these connected aircraft technologies in the recent past. Connected aircraft technology is relatively new for the military, and thus the demand from the segment is expected to be more, due to the growing adoption of this technology by the military. However, the military segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the armed forces of several countries are expected to modernize their aircraft fleet and incorporate these technologies in their aircraft in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Continue to be the Largest Market in the Coming Years

North America currently has the largest market share in the connected aircraft market. The region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of aircraft orders from the region and the increasing commercial usage of connected aircraft technologies are the main growth drivers for the market in the region. Connected aircraft technology is slowly gaining importance in the military also, especially in the United States, where military aircraft modernization and upgrade of the existing technologies are given the utmost importance.

Competitive Landscape

The connected aircraft market is highly fragmented, with many players giving hardware, software, and solutions separately for air-to-air, air-to-ground, and inflight connectivity. The market studied is relatively new, and hence there is a lot of scope for both new and existing players to grab new opportunities through technological pioneering. Strategic partnerships may also help the market players to penetrate further in the market studied. Recently, Panasonic Avionics formed two separate partnerships with Inmarsat and Ericsson in late 2018 to work together in the field of connected aircraft technologies.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Connected Aircraft Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Connected Aircraft.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Connected Aircraft Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Connected Aircraft procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Connectivity5.1.1 Inflight Connectivity5.1.2 Air-to-Air Connectivity5.1.3 Air-to-Ground Connectivity5.2 Application5.2.1 Commercial Aircraft5.2.2 Military Aircraft5.3 Frequency Band5.3.1 Ka-Band5.3.2 Ku-Band5.3.3 L-Band5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 India5.4.3.2 China5.4.3.3 Japan5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Latin America5.4.4.1 Brazil5.4.4.2 Mexico5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America5.4.5 Middle East & Africa5.4.5.1 UAE5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia5.4.5.3 Egypt5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Vendor Market Share6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 SITA6.4.2 Gogo LLC6.4.3 Honeywell International Inc.6.4.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation6.4.5 Thales Group6.4.6 Global Eagle Entertainment6.4.7 Collins Aerospace6.4.8 Inmarsat PLC6.4.9 Cobham PLC6.4.10 Kontron S&T AG6.4.11 Viasat Inc.6.4.12 Burrana Inc.*7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

