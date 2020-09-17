Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System market.

The Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

– The growing emphasis on military aircraft safety has been one of the prime growth drivers for the market. Since most military aircraft operate in hazardous conditions, the chances of mid-air collisions and fatal accidents are very high. This has compelled military forces to adopt sophisticated airborne collision avoidance systems as they help to improve the operational safety of aircraft and the pilots or troops.

– Implementation of stringent regulatory norms set by the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and Standardized European Rules of the Air (SERA) will necessitate the implementation of military aircraft collision avoidance systems to ensure basic flight safety rules.

– Military forces across the globe are using UAVs for long-range missions. Since the implementation of collision avoidance systems is mandatory in UAVs, an increase in the adoption of UAVs will necessitate the implementation of these systems as they help to improve the operational safety and enhance the lifetime of UAVs.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the report covers collision avoidance systems used in the military, both for manned and unmanned aircraft. Further, the report covers the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

Unmanned Aircraft Segment will have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

At present, the manned aircraft segment has a higher market share compared to unmanned aircraft segment, as the procurement of new manned aircraft is projected to be more during the forecast period. Also, militaries like the US are upgrading their aircraft avionics to newer generation ones, which includes incorporating new collision avoidance systems in the aircraft. However, during the forecast period, unmanned aircraft segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to the growing UAV applications in military and the rate at which the procurements of UAV are growing among the militaries.

North America has the Highest Share in Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market in 2018

As of 2018. North America has the highest market share out of all the regions in the military aircraft collision avoidance systems market. The region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market, as the region includes countries, such as the United States and Canada, who invest heavily in new and advanced aircraft technologies, thereby maintaining their defense capabilities. For instance, in November 2016, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), developed a new Collision Warning System to increase military flight safety by warning pilots of potential crashes with commercial and civilian aircraft. The technology was developed for USAF F-22 and F-35 fighters. Thus the focus on procuring advanced collision avoidance systems is expected to help the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated, with, a few players controlling the majority of the market. Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Leonardo S.p.A, Thales Group are some of the prominent players in the military collision avoidance systems market currently. As flight safety is one of the areas where aircraft OEMs spend more on reliability, irrespective of the pricing, companies are trying to manufacture advanced collision avoidance systems with enhanced capabilities to ensure more safety for the pilots and troops. Technological integration in this regard may help them gain a higher market share.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 System Type5.1.1 Radars5.1.2 TCAS5.1.3 TAWS5.1.4 CWS5.1.5 OCAS5.1.6 Synthetic Vision Systems5.2 Aircraft Type5.2.1 Manned Aircraft5.2.2 Unmanned Aircraft5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia Pacific5.3.3.1 India5.3.3.2 China5.3.3.3 Japan5.3.3.4 South Korea5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Mexico5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East and Africa5.3.5.1 UAE5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.3 Egypt5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Vendor Market Share6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.6.4.2 L3 Technologies Inc.6.4.3 Collins Aerospace6.4.4 Leonardo S.p.A6.4.5 Thales Group6.4.6 Raytheon Company6.4.7 Garmin Aerospace6.4.8 Avidyne Corporation6.4.9 Sandel Avionics, Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

