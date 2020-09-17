Automotive Fuel Tank Market Share, Size Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Automotive Fuel Tank Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347213

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive Fuel Tank market.

The Automotive Fuel Tank Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The automotive fuel tank market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to reach USD 23.73 billion by 2024, projecting a CAGR of 3.96%, during the forecast period.

– One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for, and sales of, commercial vehicles (owing to rise in the e-commerce sector, resulting in the growth of the logistics industry and construction sector). However, factors, such as growing penetration and demand for electric vehicles and rise in prices of base metal i.e., aluminum, may hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Manufacturers around the world are substituting metal fuel tanks with plastic fuel tanks to fulfill the growing demand and satisfy the discerning customer requirements. Plastic fuel tanks have many inherent advantages over metal fuel tanks, and this is augmenting their popularity in the automotive fuel tank market. Some of the major plus points of plastic tanks are lightweight nature of the material, design flexibility, corrosion resistance, and durability; as a result, plastic is becoming more preferred than any other material for building fuel tanks.

Scope of the Report

The automotive fuel tank market is segmented by capacity and material type. The automotive fuel tank market study scope is limited to only passenger cars and commercial vehicles; two-wheelers are not part of the scope.

Key Market Trends

The 45 – 70 liter Fuel Tank Segment is Expected to Dominate the Automotive Fuel Tank Market

The 45 – 70 liter fuel tank segment of the market studied was valued at USD 10.35 billion in 2018, and it is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Most of the new vehicle models launched by the automobile manufacturers, over the past five years (2013 – 2018), had a minimum tank capacity of 45 liter, to meet the growing demand for vehicles that are well suited for long journeys, along with greater mileage range. Apart from the aforementioned factor, large capacity fuel tanks help in occupying the dead space available within the chassis of the vehicle. Moreover, with the additional weight, they add stability to the car’s dynamics.

Among vehicle types, majorly SUVs have contributed to a significant share of more than 40% in this market segment, in 2018. Globally, the sales of SUVs have been consistently increasing over the past four years (2014 – 2018), and reached nearly 29.77 million unit sales in 2018, with an increase of 6.8% from 2017. China, the United States, and Europe have been the largest markets for SUVs, over the past four years (2014 – 2019). The demand for SUVs is likely to continue to grow, owing to the improving economic situations in both developed, as well as developing countries, like India, Brazil, etc., during the forecast period.

Owing to the growing demand for SUVs, automobile manufacturers have been introducing more of their SUV models across several countries, to capture the growing market demand.

The Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Automotive Fuel Tank Market and is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.52%, during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, in 2018, China dominated the regional market, and accounted for 64.12% share of the total market, followed by Japan and India. China is one of the major manufacturers of vehicles, globally. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of the vehicles in the country are expected to drive the automotive fuel tank market.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence. Additionally, industry experts predict a further decline by 5% in vehicles sales in 2019. In January 2019, the government introduced many measures with an aim to increase sales of cars. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced that the restrictions may be loosened for the second-hand automobile market, and appropriate subsidies are likely to be provided to boost rural sales of some vehicles as well as the purchase of new energy vehicles. Additionally, with the growing demand for vehicles, the fuel tank manufacturers are expanding their business by increasing their current production capacity.

In Japan, domestic automobile production has witnessed a steady rise since 2012, owing to weaker Japanese yen and a stronger global market for the automotive industry. The Japanese automobile market grew marginally in 2018, owing to increased sales of mini-vehicles, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Mini Vehicles Association statistics. In 2018, all vehicle sales grew to reach 5,234,165 units.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive fuel tank market is highly dominated by few players who hold more than 70% of the market share, due to their developed products and a network of various automobile manufacturers. These include Plastic Omnium, Kautex Textron, Yapp Automotive, TI Automotive, Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited, and Magna International.

The other players, such as Martinrea, hold a small market share. The new developments, in terms of material and design, are likely to help the market leaders increase their market share, and new and small players to increase their market presence.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347213

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Automotive Fuel Tank.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Automotive Fuel Tank procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347213

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.4 Market Restraints4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Capacity5.1.1 Less than 45 liter5.1.2 45 – 70 liter5.1.3 Above 70 liter5.2 By Material Type5.2.1 Plastic5.2.2 Aluminum5.2.3 Steel5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.2 South Africa5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Magna International Inc.6.3.2 Plastic Omnium Group6.3.3 Ti Automotive6.3.4 Unipres Corporation6.3.5 Kautex Textron GmbH6.3.6 Yapp Automotive Parts Co. Ltd6.3.7 Fuel Total Systems (FTS) Co. Ltd6.3.8 SMA Serbatoi SpA6.3.9 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd6.3.10 Sakamoto Industry Co. Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS8 DISCLAIMER

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347213

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Whitening Facial Mask Market 2024 Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Vendors Landscape, Shares, Size, Trends, Challenges, Segmentation with Forecast

Pharmaceutical Glass Containers Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2026

Budesonide Market 2020 Size,Share Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026

Exterior Coating Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Veterinary Radiography Systems Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Graphite Fluoride Market Top Companies, Driver, Growth by Region, Application, Trends & Forecasts to 2024

Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market Size 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2023

Automotive Prognostics Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2025