Bus Market Share, Size Global Growth Prospects, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Bus Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Bus Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Bus market.

The Bus Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The bus market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to reach USD 72.43 billion by 2024, projecting a CAGR of 7.58%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The total bus stock in 2017 amounted to 17.2 million units.

– The prevailing concern over pollution caused, especially, by automobiles, has forced governments in many countries to take drastic measures to keep pollution in check. The Asia-Pacific region is leading the global electric bus market, due to increased government initiatives in countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

– The rise in government initiatives for improving the public transportation networks, particularly bus rapid transit systems, to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, is another trend. Additionally, many new private transportation companies are entering the market with the concept of green transportation, with electric, hybrid, compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) models, as many countries are adopting more stringent emission standards and environmental regulations.

– Another factor, which is driving the demand for bus, is “On-demand Bus”. Over the last decade, the growth in the taxi and private hire vehicles market and a high personal ownership of cars, coupled with high demand for convenience, have been challenging public transit. With the advent of on-demand ride-hailing and taxi services, this trend gained further traction and the e-hailing market witnessed a significant growth, in terms of demand and supply.

Scope of the Report

The bus market is segmented by type, application, and fuel type.

Key Market Trends

The Transit Bus Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Years

The transit bus segment of the market studied was valued at USD 29.69 billion in 2018, and it is expected to project a CAGR of 8.78%, during the forecast period.

A transit bus is a type of bus used for shorter-distance routes within metropolitan cities and other urban areas by public transport service providers. These buses are also used by private transport companies on a public contract or fully independent basis. Almost half of the world’s population lives in cities, which makes optimized public transport a top priority for local and national governments. Working professionals and common public in the developing economies depend on transit systems to cater to their transportation needs, in turn, driving the demand for these buses.

Transit buses running on diesel and other fossil fuels have been a major cause of pollution in cities across the world. Therefore, the market for transit buses is witnessing a paradigm shift toward electric buses. This shift is supported by many governments for tackling environmental issues.

In 2015, the Chinese government began subsidizing the purchase of electric buses, encouraging transit systems to replace their diesel, CNG, LNG, and gasoline transit buses. Owing to this, sales of battery-powered models in the country increased dramatically. As of December 2018, China is the largest market for transit electric buses. In December 2018, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted on a regulation for transition to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040. Programs like these are expected to become major drivers for the transit bus segment of the market studied over the forecast period.

Europe is Expected to Witness the Second-fastest Growth Rate

The European region is expected to witness the second-fastest CAGR of 7.50%, during the forecast period.

In Europe, in 2018, the United Kingdom dominated the market and accounted for 20.22% share of the total market, followed by Germany, France, and Spain. In the United Kingdom, buses are the most frequently used mode of transport. In 2017, 4.4 billion bus trips were made across England, and buses accounted for approximately 59% of all public transport trips in Great Britain, compared to 21% by rail.

Local bus passenger journeys have been continually declining in London, English metropolitan areas, English non-metropolitan areas, England, Scotland, Wales, and Great Britain. The prime reason is the steep decline in travel on local government funded bus and privatization of buses (as bus operators can decide the routes they want to travel), which resulted in sparse services. However, owing to rise in pollution, and to reduce reliance on oil and dependence on oil producing countries, the country has been focusing on e-mobility. Moreover, clean air zones have been introduced in many cities of the United Kingdom, and commuters are deterred by the congestion and high parking costs, which in turn, is propelling the need for clean and efficient bus service in the country.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has the most number of electric buses, with hybrid electric buses currently running in many British cities, representing 18% of the Europe’s entire fleet. The electrification of the country’s road transport is still in its nascent stage, but the falling costs are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The bus market is fragmented, with the major players holding a competitive position in the market owing to their strong product portfolio, brand image, and a strong network of various dealers. The major players in the market studied include Daimler AG, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Volvo, Traton (Man, Scania, etc.), Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Alexander Dennis, etc.

The other players, such as Solaris, Navistar, IC Bus, etc., hold a relatively smaller market share. These companies are in the process of expanding their operations in the local and international markets.

The bus market is characterized by mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations between various manufacturers, who are trying to tap into the potential markets.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Bus Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Bus Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Bus procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.4 Market Restraints4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Type5.1.1 Single Deck5.1.2 Double Deck5.2 By Application5.2.1 Transit Bus5.2.2 Intercity/Coaches5.2.3 Other Applications (School Bus, etc.)5.3 By Fuel Type5.3.1 Diesel5.3.2 Electric and Hybrid5.3.3 Other Fuel Types (CNG, Biofuel, etc.)5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 UK5.4.2.2 Germany5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Spain5.4.2.5 Italy5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 South Korea5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Rest of the World5.4.4.1 South America5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Anhui Ankai Automobile Company6.3.2 Daimler AG6.3.3 Alexander Dennis6.3.4 Volvo6.3.5 Solaris Bus6.3.6 Tata Motors6.3.7 Ashok Leyland6.3.8 Traton (Scania, MAN, etc.)6.3.9 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd6.3.10 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

