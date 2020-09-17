ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market Share, Size Global Trend Factor, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347215

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles market.

The ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The ASEAN commercial vehicles market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 45.85 billion in 2018, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4.41% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The ASEAN countries witnessed a strong demand for heavy trucks and machinery, with the largest construction project pipeline, globally, with approximately USD 4.9 trillion worth of projects. Exports of heavy machinery, including trucks, from Singapore to the rest of the ASEAN region have grown steadily over the years. These exports are supported by the investments in construction projects in the ASEAN region.

Key developments in the market studied include product launches from significant manufacturers. In 2018, Mercedes-Benz launched AXOR 2528 R, IVECO launched the series 682 variant 4×2, Isuzu Astra Motor launched the new Isuzu GIGA truck, and Suzuki Indomobil Motor launched the facelift version of Mega Carry.

Some of the major players in the market studied are Toyota, Isuzu, Mitubishi, Hino, and Ford. In 2017, Toyota Motors dominated the ASEAN commercial vehicles market, with a market share of 35%, followed by Isuzu with a market share of 21%. The other players in the market studied include Daimler, TATA Motors, BAIC, and UD Trucks.

Scope of the Report

The ASEAN commercial vehicles market covers all the policies, initiatives and investment done by the governments and vehicle manufacturers across the world. The scope of the report includes:

Key Market Trends

Light Commercial Vehicle Segment is Leading the ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market

The light commercial vehicles segment of the market studied was valued at USD 42.94 in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Under the light commercial vehicles (LCVs) segment, vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 16 metric ton have been considered, which includes pickup trucks, vans, light and medium trucks, and mini buses. Pickup trucks covered the highest share, covering more than 60% of LCVs sales in the ASEAN region in 2017, and continued to be the highest in the LCV segment during 2018, as well. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam were the major ASEAN countries with high demand for pickup trucks, in 2017. However, during 2018, Vietnam’s pickup truck sales declined, due to the country’s implementation of stringent checks on imported vehicles, which resulted in import halt from neighboring countries, majorly from Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, during first half of 2018.

Major players, such as Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Hino covered nearly more than 60% of the LCV segment of the market studied during 2017 and 2018. During the forecast period, the sales of LCVs are likely to continue to grow, owing to the following instances in the ASEAN countries, as automotive players in Thailand have geared their production plans in the coming years to capture the growing demand for light commercial vehicles across the ASEAN countries during the forecast period.

New models of LCVs have been significantly introduced in the ASEAN countries by the automobile manufacturers during 2018, to sustain in a highly competitive market, as well as to cater the growing demand for advanced vehicle features among the customers in the ASEAN countries.

Geography Trends

At present, Thailand is the market leader and it is likely to continue its lead in the ASEAN commercial vehicles market. Thailand is the biggest manufacturer in the region, and is planning to raise its annual production to 3.5 million units by 2025. The country faces competition from Indonesia, which has a goal of becoming the leading production hub. At present, the demand for commercial vehicles is declining in Vietnam, due to the new rule that came into effect (Vietnam finally eliminated its import tariff for automobiles from within the ASEAN countries from 30% on Jan, 1 2018). As a result, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have stopped their exports to Vietnam since the beginning of the year, following the implementation of a rule that requires stringent checks on imported vehicles. The sales of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, dropped by 16% to 23,364 units.

Singapore is a highly-developed free economy, with some of the positive factors being open and corruption-free business, followed by transparent legal frame work and many more. The construction sector (primarily buildings in the country) exhibited slow growth in the first quarter of 2017. Though new building construction activities were active in the past few years, they exhibited slow growth in the recent past. The decrease is mainly due to the downfall in contract prices.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players of the ASEAN commercial vehicles market are Toyota Motor Corporation, ISUZU, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, and Hino Motors. The market studied is highly driven with factors, like joint-venture, partnerships, and growing demand of the industrial sectors and government’s development initiatives across the ASEAN countries. Product expansion facilities, free trade agreement within the countries, growing logistics, e-commerce, and construction sectors are the factors responsible for the increase in the respective market shares of key players in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347215

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of ASEAN Commercial Vehicles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global ASEAN Commercial Vehicles Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with ASEAN Commercial Vehicles procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 3850 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347215

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition4.5 Technological Trends4.6 Government Regulations4.7 Emission Regulations5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Vehicle Type5.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicles5.1.2 Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles5.2 Geography5.2.1 ASEAN Countries5.2.1.1 Indonesia5.2.1.2 Malaysia5.2.1.3 Singapore5.2.1.4 Thailand5.2.1.5 Vietnam5.2.1.6 Philippines5.2.1.7 Rest of ASEAN Countries6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Company Profiles6.2.1 Isuzu Motors Ltd6.2.2 Mitsubishi Motor Corporation6.2.3 Honda Motor Company6.2.4 Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd6.2.5 Ford Motor Company6.2.6 Toyota Motor Corp.6.2.7 Scania6.2.8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles6.2.9 Hyundai Automobiles6.2.10 IVECO (Industrial Vehicles Corporation)6.2.11 Hino Motors Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS8 DISCLAIMER

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347215

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Transaction Monitoring for IT and Telecom Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, Future Outlook Report 2020 To 2024

Industrial Chemical Packaging Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Nafion Market 2020 Size,Share Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2026

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Market Size, Share Global Development and Forecast, Top Companies, Industry Current Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Application, Growth Factors to 2026 Research Report

Surgical Stapler Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Gram Staining Market Trends & Forecasts, Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver 2024

Ice Cream Market Size 2020 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size 2020 Industry Demand, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2023

Online Project Management Software Market Size, Share Global Industry Trends,Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis