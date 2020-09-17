Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Share, Size Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting market.

The Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to reach a value of USD 59,741.23 million in 2024, projecting a CAGR of 7.69%, during the forecast period.

– The market studied is largely driven by supply chain complexities in the die casting industry, expanding automotive market, increasing penetration of die casting parts within the current automotive industry, and future use of aluminum casts in electric vehicles.

– CAFE standards and EPA policies, to cut down the automobile emissions and increase the fuel efficiency, are driving the automobile manufacturers to reduce weight of the automobile, by using lightweight non-ferrous metals. Subsequently, use of die cast parts as a weight reduction strategy is acting as a major driver for the market studied.

– Rules imposed by the OSHA and initiatives by the NADCA to improve the technical workforce in the die casting industry are expected to improve the overall production of the market studied.

– The automobile industry is highly dependent on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations, owing to the high emissions of the automotive units. The move by the EPA to raise the mile per gallons (mpg) standards to 35.5 mpg by 2016, and then to 54.5 mpg by 2025, has actually helped the die casting industry, as the automotive industry concluded that the only way to get to those mileage standards is by manufacturing lightweight vehicles. Use of aluminum, specifically aluminum die casting, in many of the power train and engine areas, is one important way to achieve this. This is one of the major reasons for the predicted growth of the industry in the area of structural die-casting.

However, volatility of aluminum prices, due to sanctions and trade wars between countries, and the increasing employment of zinc die casting are acting as major hindrances for the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market has been segmented by the production process into pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and semisolid die casting. The pressure die casting segment is further segmented into low-pressure die casting and high-pressure die casting.

Key Market Trends

Vacuum Die Casting Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The vacuum die casting segment of the market studied was valued at USD 5,537.94 in 2018, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.90%, during the forecast period.

There have been significant developments and improvements in the conventional die casting process. Currently, the ultra-high-vacuum die casting process is applied for producing large and thin component parts, such as space-frames and pillars, which are usually welded to automobile chassis.

Electrical and hydraulic components in an automobile, work simultaneously. Reliability and quality are given prime importance in transmission parts. The transmission system in an automobile is a complex combination of mechanical functions. It is prone to extreme conditions and environments. This enhances the importance of integrity. Valve bodies, stators, and clutch pistons are some of the commonly die casted transmission parts in the automotive industry.

It has been accepted that, ultra-vacuum die casting produces better weldable automotive products than most of the die casting processes. However, products produced in this process are large and require huge-sized die casting machine, like 2,500-4,000 metric ton of die clamping force. This impacted the popularity of the ultra-high-vacuum die casting process among OEMs and large die casters.

However, vacuum die casting production process eliminates the air from the mold and allows the front of molten metal to merge freely without forming any shuts or pores, which is a major issue in pressure die casting process.

A sudden shift from pressure die casting to vacuum may not be possible, due to the higher productivity and ease of manufacture of the automotive die casting parts, which employ pressure die casting method. However, this change is gradual and expected to continue to increase, during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region Dominated the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market, and is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market studied and accounted for 47.18% market share in 2018, and it is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market studied in 2018, followed by Japan and India. In 2016, the country registered more than 26,000 metal casting plants. The Chinese automotive industry accounted for 27.3% of the total demand for castings in the country. The Chinese economy is growing and the disposable income of the middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of vehicles in the country are expected to drive the market growth.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to the trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence. Additionally, industry experts predict a further decline by 5% in vehicles sales in 2019. However, with the rise in demand for electric vehicles in the country, the demand for aluminum die casted parts is expected to increase in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market is fragmented, as major players, like Martinrea Honsel, Rheinmetall Automotive, Shiloh Industries, GF Casting Solutions, Ryobi Die Casting Inc., and Nemak, captured less than 30% of the market share in 2018.

Expansion of business segments and manufacturing plants, joint ventures with local manufacturers in key geographies, and mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted in the market studied.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

