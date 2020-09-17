India Used Car Market Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global India Used Car Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. India Used Car Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347217

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the India Used Car market.

The India Used Car Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the India Used Car Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The Indian used car market is expected to grow at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of more than 10%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– As per the data released by SIAM, in 2018, approximately 4 million units of used cars were sold, when compared to 3.6 million units of new car sales.

– Factors, such as rise in income levels, increasing demand for luxury cars, shorter car ownership periods, and growing demand from two-wheeler owners for small and compact cars, are driving the growth of the market.

– Approximately 60% of the used car buyers are first-time buyers, followed by multi-car families (37%), and only 3% replaced their pre-owned car with another pre-owned cars.

Scope of the Report

The Indian used car market is segmented into organized and unorganized segments. However, C2C (customer to customer) channel is also used for the sales of pre-owned cars in the market.

Key Market Trends

Organized Segment is Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The organized segment of the Indian used car market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This segment accounted for approximately 20% of the Indian used car market.

– According to major players, such as Mahindra First Choice Wheels and OLX, the organized segment witnessed a growth rate of approximately 35%.

– As per the major players, brick-and-mortar dealers provide more peace of mind to the consumers, as they can easily walk up to the dealers in case of any assistance required. Additionally, these dealers provide quality products, services, and genuine parts.

– Though the brand showrooms provide only their own brand of vehicles, they follow high-quality standards for buying cars from first owners.

– Furthermore, consumers prefer safety, transparency, convenience, and negligible risk, while purchasing used cars, which in turn, provides the organized sector an upper edge, when compared to unorganized sector.

Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

The used car market is witnessing a boom in the country, with the demand for luxury cars continually increasing.

Until few years, owning a luxury car used to be a dream for numerous consumers, owing to financial hurdles, but this is gradually changing, as the consumers can easily buy used luxury vehicles. Heavy depreciation in luxury car prices has made these vehicles, a preferred choice in the used car market. As per OLX, used luxury vehicles priced over INR 15 lakh were the preferred choice among the consumers. According to OLX, over 55,000 luxury cars (priced above INR 15 lakh) were listed on OLX every month and supply for premium cars jumped by over four times in 2017. As per the report, titled OLX Auto Note, top-end sedans and luxury cars added up to 38% of the total four-wheeler listings on the platform.

Some major factors driving the growth of the used luxury cars are as follows – high rate of depreciation value of the luxury cars, fast growing base of young population, increasing disposable income of the consumers (along with rapid urbanization), and growing internet penetration in non-metros.

As per automobile dealers, the demand for used luxury cars has been growing at approximately 35% – 40% year-on-year basis, as owners of the luxury cars usually sell off their vehicles after a year or two years, as they desire for upgraded and better models. Additionally, apart from the reasons, majority buyers of these vehicles are from Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

With the rise in the consumers’ disposable incomes, they are not hesitant to spend on luxury goods and services. For these consumers, luxury is indulgence; as a result, they want themselves to be associated with top brands to make a statement.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players dominating the Indian used car market are CARS24, Maruti True Value, Mahindra First Choice, Hyundai H Promise, Ford Assured, and OLX.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347217

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global India Used Car Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of India Used Car.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global India Used Car Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with India Used Car procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347217

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.4 Market Restraints4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Vehicle Type5.1.1 Hatchbacks5.1.2 Sedan5.1.3 SUV5.2 By Vendor Type5.2.1 Organized5.2.2 Unorganized5.3 By Fuel Type5.3.1 Petrol5.3.2 Diesel6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Vendor Market Share6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 CARS246.3.2 Maruti True Value6.3.3 Mahindra First Choice Wheels6.3.4 Hyundai H Promise6.3.5 Honda Auto Terrace6.3.6 Ford Assured6.3.7 Toyota U Trust6.3.8 Das Welt Auto6.3.9 BMW Premium Selection6.3.10 Audi Approved Plus6.3.11 Mercedes-Benz Certified6.3.12 Car Trade6.3.13 OLX7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347217

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Crystalline Fructose Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market 2020 Size,Share Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2026

Dimethylacetamide Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

Ear Syringe Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Sparteine Market Share, Size Global Regional Analysis, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2026

Grab Handles Market Future Prospects 2020 Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Forecast till 2024

Seismic Services Market Share 2020 Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Animal Feed Market Size 2020: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

Demand Response Market Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025