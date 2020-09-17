Pet Food Market Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Pet Food Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Pet Food Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Pet Food market.

The Pet Food Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The global pet food market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 87.08 billion in 2019 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 39.2% of the overall market.

– Pet food industry is one of those industries, which has been performing well, despite the economic downturn. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

– According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 52.6% of the dogs and 57.6% of the cats in the United States are overweight or obese. This trend of rising obesity among pets mirrors human obesity patterns. As a result, the major players in the pet food market have started to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss.

– The major constraint identified in the growth of the global pet food market is the issue with the regulatory system.

Scope of the Report

The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Key Market Trends

Rising Trend of Pet Humanization

The shift in pet ‘ownership’ to ‘parenting’ has been a very crucial and defining trend in the pet food market, more so in the developed countries. Over a third of the households in the developed countries own a pet. Traditionally, pet owners fed their pet the leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, consumers are now becoming aware about that pet food and home-made food consist of separate nutritional elements, and that pets need to be fed a diverse range of food, as part of an adequate diet.

Buyers are looking for products, which are locally grown, or natural, or have digestive benefits. Hence, it is not a surprise that the sales of premium and specialized pet foods are higher than the sales of mid-priced products. Additionally, the pet humanization trend led to an increase in health consciousness and has generated demand for pet food free of sugars, grains, dyes, and other chemical additives.

North America Dominates the Pet Food Market

Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market. The market is driven by heavy influences from human nutrition, which is driving research to better and safer food for pets that have high nutritional and dietary benefits. Additionally, locally-sourced products and ethically-sourced products are propelling the market, due to the small manufacturers extending their presence in the domestic market.

According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet. The expenditure on pets in the country increased from 41.2% in 2007 to 69.4% in 2017.

Competitive Landscape

Although, in 2016, the top players contributed around 45%-50% share of the total market, the pet food market is fragmented. However, a series of major deals among big players, like J. M. Smucker Company, Pamplona Capital Management, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Nestle Purina Petcare, concluded recently, led to gradual consolidation in the market studied.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Pet Food Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Pet Food procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

